Every branch of Chase Bank in the United States will be closed on January 19th for 24 hours; 5,300 locations will have no counter service or face-to-face assistance available to customers. The timing may be inconvenient for many and could cause concern for others.

Chase Bank has chosen to close all its branches due to Martin Luther King Jr Day, a federal holiday observed by the Federal Reserve. Banks have traditionally been closed on this day since the 1930s; however, given the much larger customer base of today's Chase Bank, the impact on customers is significantly greater than in previous decades.

Chase's extensive presence in daily life makes this closure more disruptive to a large number of customers, especially those who rely heavily on in-branch services.

A Day Without the Counter

The closure aligns with standard operating procedures for federal holidays like MLK Day, which have seen banks shut their doors for decades. Nonetheless, with the size and scope of today's banking operations, the impact of such a nationwide closure is far more substantial than it was in the past. Chase Bank has become an integral part of American society, and the temporary shutdown will be felt across many communities.

As a result of the branch closures, no in-person loan applications will be processed on January 19th. Customers will not be able to access safety deposit boxes or utilise notary services. Calls to Chase branches will be redirected to call centres, and no staff will be available for face-to-face assistance.

Moreover, customers will not have access to services from other banks, as most US banking institutions, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citibank, will also be closed. This means there will be no immediate options for switching banks or conducting in-person banking during this period.

While for many, this may be a minor inconvenience, for older customers and small business owners, the impact could be significant, affecting daily operations and financial management.

Digital Doors Stay Open

Chase emphasises that this temporary branch shutdown does not mean that they will cease all operations. Online and mobile banking services will remain available throughout the day. Customers will still be able to access their accounts, check balances, transfer funds, and make deposits via ATMs—over 15,000 of which will continue to process transactions.

However, it is important to note that any payments or transactions initiated on January 19th will remain pending until January 20th. Customers might experience delays in payments being processed or received, and in rare cases, this could lead to penalties or fees.

According to financial experts, most organisations will not impose late penalties due to the holiday-related delays. Customers may need to provide proof of payment dates if disputes arise, but uncertainty remains surrounding the exact timing of transaction processing.

Planning Becomes Essential

Financial advisers recommend that customers plan ahead. Setting up automatic payments where possible, completing urgent in-branch banking before the closure, and using mobile banking apps for managing essential transactions are advisable steps.

While these tips are straightforward, they highlight the widening digital divide. Not all customers are comfortable with online banking, and those who depend on branch staff for assistance may find this closure exposes gaps in access to financial services.

The Wider Context of Change

This one-day closure is part of a broader shift within the banking sector. Chase has already announced plans to permanently close 66 branches, reflecting a wider trend of banks reducing their physical footprint while expanding digital offerings.

Proponents argue that this approach makes banking faster, more cost-effective, and more convenient for many customers. Critics, however, contend that it leaves vulnerable groups—particularly those in rural areas and older individuals—behind. The loss of physical branches can hinder access to essential services for these communities.

This upcoming shutdown does not cause the shift but rather exposes its extent and implications.

Scams Do Not Take Holidays

One significant risk during such closures is an increase in scams. Fraudsters often exploit periods of uncertainty to target customers with fake calls and messages. Chase advises customers to contact the bank only through official channels, such as verified phone numbers on its website or app. Customers should be wary of unsolicited communications and take the time to verify any urgent messages before responding.

Scammers exploit fear and confusion, but remaining calm and cautious is the best defence.

More Than Just Banks Close

It's not only financial institutions that will halt operations on January 19th. The United States Postal Service will also cease all functions, meaning no mail or deliveries will be processed on that day. As a result, postmarks may not reflect the actual date of receipt, which could affect timing for important documents and deliveries.