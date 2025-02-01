DeepSeek AI has rocked the global tech sector, shattering the market cap of highly overvalued US AI giants that led the year-long market rally in 2024. However, the Chinese AI Model is also stirring up excitement in the cryptocurrency community as it recently predicted that Ripple XRP prices will hit £24 in 2025. Furthermore, a £482 price target for the Ripple token is also possible in the long term.

Crypto investors have often leveraged AI in crypto price prediction analysis with decent accuracy. Upon analysing the Ripple XRP crypto, DeepSeek AI predicted that the digital coin has the potential to reach multiple milestones this year, hitting a price of £24 in 2025 or within the next eighteen months.

The prediction is supported by several developments, such as the optimism surrounding an impending settlement of the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple, Donald Trump prioritising the token during the creation of America's first strategic crypto reserve, and Japan's entire banking industry adopting XRP next week, which could transform cross-border transactions and currency conversions.

DeepSeek's XRP Price Predictions For Different Timelines

The Ripple XRP crypto price hovered around £2.49 on early 31st January. In the next three to six months, DeepSeek AI sees XRP prices ranging between £2.81 and £6.43 amid the buzz around ETF creation. Other factors, such as growing whale activity and bullish technical charts, also support the AI model's projections.

In the mid-term or between six and eighteen months, the DeepSeek AI model forecasts XRP prices to conservatively range between £6.43 and £10.46, further supported by factors like institutional adoption. The AI model priced in factors like Bank of America's partnership with Ripple and the possibility of the CME group rolling out XRP futures contracts to introduce institutional capital and liquidity. However, optimistically, Ripple XRP prices could go up to £24 in the same duration, considering it captures 5%-10% of global FX liquidity.

DeepSeek's AI estimated that XRP prices could reach as high as £482 in the next three to five years. However, this depends on all optimistic estimates, including the token's prioritisation in America's strategic reserve becoming a reality.

Crypto Analyst Supports DeepSeek's Short-term XRP Projections

Crypto analyst XForceGlobal supports DeepSeek AI's short-term price predictions. The analyst projects Ripple XRP prices to range between £6.43 and £8.04 once it crosses the pivot point of £2.71, supported by bullish factors. Investors should note that reaching the £8.04 mark translates to a 200% XRP rally from current levels, which requires significant bullish stimulus like XRP ETF approval, which recently gained further momentum.

This week, Grayscale lodged a filing with the SEC to convert the XRP Trust into an exchange-traded fund on the NYSE Arca. The XRP trust has over £12.86 million in assets under management. Grayscale's application is backed by the view that an ETF conversion would offer investors better access to XRP while eliminating the cost and complexity of directly buying the token under the oversight of the national securities exchange.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.