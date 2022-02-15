Although Bitcoin is the most prominent cryptocurrency, only a handful of people understand how it works. Most people increasingly invest in Bitcoin due to its widely popularized future potential. Nevertheless, Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer digital currency, accessible to anyone via smartphones, computers, or tablets and an internet connection.

Bitcoin has numerous real-world applications, with many people increasingly using it to pay for goods and services. Unlike fiat currencies, Bitcoin facilitates faster, secure, and low-cost international money transfers. Bitcoin is also a high-value asset, attracting institutional investors and traders worldwide. Besides, its underlying blockchain technology is inspiring ground-breaking innovations across multiple industries.

What is Bitcoin?

As hinted above, Bitcoin is a decentralized virtual currency that anyone can buy, sell and exchange without a bank, money processor, or any other third party. Satoshi Nakamoto invented Bitcoin as a trustless payment method and store of value, based on cryptographic proof. Instead of third parties, Bitcoin runs on a distributed network that enables its users to send and receive payments independently.

Bitcoin's decentralization offers greater autonomy, allowing users to transact worldwide without government or regulatory interventions. However, it is an intangible currency whose accessibility and usage are limited to the internet. Besides, Bitcoin has a limited supply of 21 million tokens only, with about 19 million currently in the market. Its limited supply induces scarcity amidst increasing demand, enabling Bitcoin to retain a higher value over time.

Like most cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is also a high-volatile asset, with sharp and significant price fluctuations. However, volatility is also a unique characteristic that enables investors and traders to generate huge profits from trading Bitcoin. Numerous crypto exchange platforms now exist where anyone can buy, sell and hold Bitcoin. You can join through bitcoin evolution or mobile app.

How Bitcoin Works

Bitcoin runs on a distributed peer-to-peer platform powered by blockchain technology. Its network comprises thousands of nodes distributed around the globe to verify and validate transactions. The blockchain compiles and stores Bitcoin users' addresses and transactions into blocks with unique identifiers.

The blockchain also uses encryptions to secure the data from bad actors. However, it validates the information on a shared digital ledger, accessible to all users on the network. The register is irreversible, making it impossible for users or third parties to reverse or manipulate payments. That prevents cases of double-spending, protecting users from fraud.

Unlike fiat currencies regulated by governments and central banks, Bitcoin has no central authority. That enables Bitcoin users to send and receive funds worldwide without external intervention. Besides, it also allows businesses and individuals the freedom to conveniently transact with the rest of the world, promoting financial inclusion.

Bitcoin's decentralization also means anyone can access and use it without going through a bank or money processor. Bitcoin users don't require bank accounts to transact. Instead, a crypto wallet will enable you to buy, sell and store the funds. Bitcoin offers the options of hot or cold wallets.

Hot wallets are the most convenient because they are online-based. However, they could also be vulnerable to several cyber threats. Cold wallets are the most secure as they store your private keys offline. Nevertheless, you require a reliable and secure crypto wallet to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin.

While many platforms exist today, allowing you to acquire Bitcoin, crypto exchange platforms are the most reliable. Reputable crypto exchanges provide up-to-date market statistics, including the Bitcoin price and charts to help investors and traders make informed decisions. However, further research is necessary to gain better insights into Bitcoin trading and investments.

Although some have criticized Bitcoin as a currency for the privileged and tech-savvy elites, it is a decentralized payment method and store of value, accessible to everyone.