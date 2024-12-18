Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has officially re-launched its UK website in compliance with the Financial Promotions Regime, providing British users access to an extensive selection of digital assets. With more than 150 tokens available for trading, Bitget offers one of the widest ranges of token offerings in the UK, doubling the offerings of many of its Global competitors.

'This launch makes Bitget one of the leading exchanges available in the UK market. Bitget is committed to meeting the region's growing demand for crypto trading access. With Archax's approval, Bitget users can access various crypto services on the platform. The approval will now allow Bitget users in the UK to trade crypto and custody services for a range of assets, including tokenised real-world assets.

'At Bitget, compliance is the core of our expansion strategy. The entrance into the UK market under the regime allows us to bring various digital assets to users within the ever-changing crypto landscape. This launch is a step towards establishing Bitget as a long-term, compliant partner in diverse markets, providing investors with a platform to explore digital assets,' said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

Strategic Partnership

Archax is excited to support Bitget in this milestone, bringing its broad selection of digital assets to the UK within a robust framework that ensures compliance with the FCA's Financial Promotion Rules. "We are dedicated to upholding high standards of the Regime, providing UK investors access to a transparent trading experience," said Julia Loder, Head of Regulation at Archax.

Bitget's comprehensive offering addresses the varied interests of UK investors, providing options for newcomers and seasoned traders. This broad range is designed to meet the evolving expectations of the UK market, a region that has shown increasing interest in diverse and innovative digital currencies.

Moving Forward

The launch marks Bitget's first step towards a compliant regional framework. Archax's approval aligns with the financial promotions regime, which requires a local approver to vet financial promotions offered by offshore crypto exchanges. The aim is to ensure that promotions adhere to fairness and transparency standards, highlighting Bitget's commitment to maintaining regulatory standards.

This aligns with Bitget's broader vision to facilitate global access to crypto trading with a focus on local compliance and meeting regulatory standards. Bitget's website is fully operational in the UK, open to new users, and aims to build a strong local user base by offering diverse trading opportunities[OI1] [FN2]. The UK market, known for its sophisticated financial environment, presents a significant opportunity, and Bitget's extensive token range is poised to meet this market's appetite for digital innovation.

This expansion adds another region where Bitget is positioned as a key player in the global crypto ecosystem, focusing on diversity, innovation, and compliance.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade innovatively with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions while offering real-time access to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a multi-chain crypto wallet offering comprehensive Web3 solutions and features, including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.