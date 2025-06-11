Ecuador have officially punched their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following a hard-fought 0–0 draw against Peru that confirmed their qualification from the gruelling CONMEBOL qualifiers. With this result, La Tri sits firmly in second place on 25 points, a full ten behind leaders Argentina, but comfortably clear of the rest of the pack.

For Peru, the stalemate in Lima was a bitter pill to swallow. Still rooted near the bottom of the standings with just 12 points, their chances of securing even a playoff spot are hanging by a thread. The six-point gap to fifth-placed Venezuela now looks all but insurmountable, with only two matches remaining.

What the match lacked in goals, it filled with narrative. Ecuador extended their unbeaten run to nine games under the direction of Argentine manager Sebastián Beccacece. The team's composure, even after midfielder Alan Franco was sent off in the 75th minute for a second booking, demonstrated the tactical discipline and mental resilience that has defined their campaign.

Peru's faltering campaign: talent and tension

Peru entered the match knowing they needed a win to keep their World Cup dream alive. But despite flashes of promise, Los Incas never truly took control. Coach Jorge Fossati's men were tactically disciplined, but the urgency and execution were visibly lacking.

Midfield stalwart Renato Tapia admitted as much post-match: 'I think everyone realised that we began the qualifiers too late. Since Oscar [Ibanez] arrived, he has given us encouragement. We showed grit and, at times, good football.'

There were moments of quality, but the lack of cohesion in the final third proved fatal. Tapia added, 'We still have a chance, and we'll keep fighting till the end,' referencing the final two fixtures against Uruguay and Paraguay.

But even his impassioned speech couldn't mask the growing sense that Peru's golden generation may have peaked.

Luis Fernando Suárez, a veteran coach familiar with Peruvian football, put it bluntly by saying, 'Latin American teams like Chile got stuck with golden generations. I think Peru is facing the same challenge. They need to look inward and build from the ground up'.

Nilson Angulo: Ecuador's rising star

One of the standout figures in Ecuador's campaign has been 21 year-old Nilson Angulo, whose recent performances have caught the attention of major European clubs, including Celtic and Liverpool.

Against Peru, the winger dazzled on both ends of the pitch, using his pace and control to stretch the opposition and create chances.

Though his goal was disallowed, Angulo's impact was undeniable. Ecuadorian media were calling him a player 'for the present and future'. ESPN highlighted his 'speed and ball control', while El Futbolero Ecuador praised his ability to disrupt defences and link up with teammates like Kevin Rodríguez and John Yeboah.

Having made his first competitive start just days earlier against Brazil, Angulo has now firmly cemented his place in the Ecuadorian squad. He symbolises the fresh generation powering La Tri's charge into the World Cup.

A tale of two trajectories

This qualifying campaign has told a tale of contrasting trajectories. Ecuador have shown what a focused rebuild and tactical clarity can achieve. Under Beccacece, they've developed a well-drilled unit that blends youth and experience that's earned them passage to the World Cup.

Peru, on the other hand, are confronting a generational crossroads. With ageing stars like Paolo Guerrero still leading the line, questions persist about whether the team has adapted to modern demands. As coach Suárez noted, the time for transition is now.

With two matches left, Ecuador can start looking ahead to their preparations for the World Cup. For Peru, the remaining fixtures represent not just a final shot at qualification, but an opportunity to lay the groundwork for a much-needed overhaul.