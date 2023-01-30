There was a lot of hype surrounding the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. However, almost a full month since, he has yet to score in an official match for his new club Al-Nassr. As seen in a recent viral video, not everyone in Saudi Arabia is particularly pleased with the Portuguese star's presence.

Al Nassr crashed out of the Saudi Arabian Super Cup after losing 3-1 to Al-Ittihad in their semi-final clash at the King Fahd International Stadium last week. Following the setback, a viral video started to circulate showing a couple of fans outside the stadium filming themselves while stepping on Ronaldo's number 7 jersey.

One fan set it on the ground to step on it while recording the entire act on his phone. He also appeared to wipe his shoes on the jersey. Another person then came into the frame to stomp on the shirt with both feet.

Some theories suggest that the so-called "honeymoon period" is over for Ronaldo, and Al-Nassr fans are impatient to see him make a massive impact. He has yet to score for Al-Nassr in an official match, but managed to find the back of the net twice in a friendly match against PSG before making his competitive debut.

He also missed a clear scoring opportunity against Al-Ittihad during the Super Cup loss. Coach Rudi Garcia did not mince his words after the disappointment. "Cristiano Ronaldo missed a scoring chance that would have changed the course of the game in the first half, but congratulations to Al Ittihad," he said, as quoted by Marca.

Meanwhile, the same publication points out that the people who abused Ronaldo's jersey may not be Al-Nassr fans after all. Instead, they appear to be fans of rival club Al-Ittihad.

While Al-Nassr fans are surely unhappy about the lack of positive results, it appears as though the video was made by fans of their opponents. The men were seen wearing scarves in the black and yellow of Al-Ittihad instead of Al-Nassr's yellow and blue.