Chuck Liddell has issued a lengthy statement regarding his arrest early Monday morning for domestic violence.

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion denied he perpetrated the "family disturbance" that led to the police arresting him at his Hidden Hills, California home around 12:00 a.m. A call was made to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department over a physical altercation between him and his wife.

The 51-year old was then arrested, charged with domestic battery, and booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station. A report from People revealed that he was later released on a $20,000 bail. But he is scheduled to appear in Van Nuys Court in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to MMA Fighting.

Liddell, on the other hand, maintained his innocence. He said he was the victim of the domestic violence and not his wife. In a statement posted to his Instagram Monday evening, he said he sustained cuts and bruises from the incident, but he volunteered to go with the police instead of his wife. He claimed the incident stemmed from an existing "family mental health issue."

"Last night the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputies who responded were professional. While the information about this case will be revealed in due course, I believe it is important to convey and clarify a few facts about the situation" he began his statement posted on Instagram.

"I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as details of the case will reveal. The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested, as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruising and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place," he continued.

Liddell said the incident was "one of many times" that he has "tried to shield a family mental health issue from the public view." He admitted that it has "become painfully apparent that this cannot continue" as their "private life has now reached a public breaking point." He did not disclose any more details about the cause of the physical altercation, but requested the public for privacy as he helps navigate his family "through this difficult time."