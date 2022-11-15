Over the past years the crypto coin market has gone through many phases. Years ago there was the ICO craze where nearly every coin was blowing up without much utility, then NFTs got added to the mix and started a whole new craze. Now that decentralized technology has evolved so much and taken over, it's important to be able to decipher what new project, metaverse, or DAO ACTUALLY is innovating to become a top player in the industry, and which are not.

Right now, all eyes are on the launch of one of the largest crypto and metaverse ecosystems to date, Paradox Metaverse. This massive venture was put on the map of many crypto investors when news broke that their $PARA coin, the core of the entire ecosystem, has become the first and only UK cryptocurrency regulated by the FSA.

Now, Paradox is heading full speed into the launch and continuous rollout of their entire ecosystem which includes a Triple AAA metaverse P2E game built on Unreal Engine 5, a collection of NFT characters for said game, a coin launchpad named ParaPad, a decentralized exchange called ParaSWAP, their own venture capital firm "Paradox Ventures," and most importantly for this article, the ParaDAO.

What is a DAO?

DAO stands for decentralized autonomous organization, and they have become increasingly popular in the crypto and Web 3.0 world due to their ability to democratize an ecosystem and give power of choice to every holder.

Commonly, when you buy a crypto coin that has a DAO, you have voting power relative to the amount of coin you have in comparison to the total supply of the coin out there. For example, if you hold 1% of the total supply who will have 1% voting power. Some DAOs set up different rules to prevent whales from controlling the whole ecosystem, and there are many other differences from DAO to DAO.

ParaDAO's Innovative Nature

While some DAOs serve simple purposes and aren't made to change the future of the blockchain, ParaDAO is the complete opposite of that.

The Paradox Metaverse game is one of the largest ever built, and being built on Unreal Engine 5 it will be one of the few that rivals games like GTA and Fornite in quality. ParaDAO will serve as the brain that controls the limits for the game.

While traditional video games have never been able to quickly adjust to the feedback of their player base, introducing ParaDAO to their ecosystem will make it the first game to be changed in live time based on the feedback and voting of the $Pdao token holders. This will allow the game to grow and improve astronomically faster than any traditional game, and could be the first mover that forces traditional gaming into DeFi technology.

Earn up to 20% annually

While not only being able to take part in the evolution of the ecosystem, $Pdao holders will have the option to stake their token and earn 10% on it per year. This staking mechanism is set up to incentivize investors to hold for long periods of time, and will reduce the circulating supply. However, for those who are all in on the Paradox Metaverse's future, there is another opportunity that is twice as exciting.

$Pdao holders will also have the opportunity to earn 20% annually by taking part in Paradox Venture Investments. This will stake and lock the holder's tokens up for 12 months, for the diamond hands of the ecosystem they will be paid out twice as much because they will be taking part in Paradox Ventures as it generates capital through their investment into other projects.

Get in before the crowd

Never before has a crypto coin come to market already having built so many aspects of their ecosystem quite like Paradox. To have a fully developed DAO that will be so deeply important and ingrained into the broader ecosystem is a feat of its own.

After hearing all of what Paradox Metaverse has built, you will be surprised and excited to find out that their $PARA coin, the blood of the entire ecosystem, is launching on November 14th. After the launch all aspects of this ecosystem will continuously be launching right behind it.

To get in before the crowd, head over to their website at paradoxmeta.io or click here to view their Twitter and stay updated.