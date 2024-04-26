In a possible coincidence, Buckingham Palace Shop's Instagram account recently shared a video promoting their strawberry preserve. This comes shortly after Meghan Markle launched her own jam line.

While Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard brand is generating buzz in the US jam market, the Buckingham Palace gift shop highlights its established line of preserves, a favourite among Britons.

On April 24, Buckingham Palace Shop shared a post on Instagram showcasing their strawberry preserve. In the post, the store highlighted the versatility of its strawberry preserve, which they claim can be enjoyed on scones for a classic cream tea, crumpets, croissants, or toast.

Additionally, the brand included a short video depicting the application of the jam onto a scone. The Buckingham Palace Strawberry Preserve is available for purchase at the Palace's physical and online gift shops. Made in the UK, the preserve boasts "only the finest soft fruit," as detailed on the official website.

Beyond toast, the Buckingham Palace shop describes their strawberry preserve as a delightful companion for afternoon tea scones and a perfect filling for a traditional Victoria sponge cake.

The Palace also offers other preserves like marmalade and honey, providing a delicious selection for any preference. For a taste of royalty across the United Kingdom, similar preserves are likely available at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland and Windsor Castle in England.

A Subtle Dig At Meghan Markle?

The Buckingham Palace Shop's post sparked conversation online, with some social media users interpreting it as a playful reference to Meghan Markle's recent launch of her American Riviera Orchard brand.

"Is it just me that loves the subtle shade?😆😎🤠🇬🇧," wrote one fan. Another commented: "I'm dying at the timings of this ad😂😂😂😂."

Some social media users preferred Buckingham Palace's offerings, referencing the California location where Markle and Prince Harry now reside with their children. Markle, 42, and Prince Harry, 39, stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and have since relocated to California. A royal author has described this move as a great loss for the institution.

According to American Riviera Orchard's Instagram page, Meghan founded the company. Still, Us Weekly confirmed in March that the duchess filed trademarks to sell cutlery, cookbooks and jarred foods under the brand's title. The trademarks have been accepted.

The trademark application list boasts an impressive array of products, including jellies, jams, marmalades and fruit preserves. This piece of information suggests Markle's new brand plans to sell food and other products.

American Riviera Orchard's launch focused on jam, with Meghan Markle gifting samples to some of her well-known friends, including actresses Abigail Spencer and Mindy Kaling, television personality Chrissy Teigen, and fashion designer Tracy Robbins.

"This jam is my jam," former "Suits" star Spencer, 42, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 21. "A delicious taste of what's to come indeed. Love you so M." Regrettably, details about the American Riviera Orchard's official release date are still scarce.

However, a source told US Weekly it will be "organic" of Meghan's passions and "who she is." According to the insider, "She isn't going to come out with a million things at once but more categories related to food and entertaining to coincide with the Netflix show."