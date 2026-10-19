King Charles and Queen Camilla have offered their 'deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences' after a fast-moving fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta killed four Canadian Armed Forces personnel and left dozens injured.

The blaze began at about 4pm on Saturday at one of Canada's busiest military training bases, during an exercise in which soldiers had been practising simulated attacks on an enemy.

In a joint message released through Rideau Hall, the King said: 'My wife and I were greatly shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.' He and Queen Camilla extended their sympathies to bereaved families and everyone affected.

The monarch, who is Canada's Head of State, also praised those who rushed to help. 'We extend our particular admiration and gratitude to the military and civilian emergency services, health-care workers and all those who have responded with such courage and dedication in the most challenging circumstances,' the statement said.

Charles ended the message with a personal note to the country he has visited more than 20 times. 'Above all, we send our special thoughts and prayers to the people of Alberta, and to the Canadian Armed Forces and their families,' he said, signing it 'Charles R'.

What Happened at CFB Wainwright

The fire broke out at CFB Wainwright, a major live-firing and combat-training installation in Alberta, as strong winds helped it spread quickly across the base. Four service members died and 39 people were taken to hospital, according to the details provided. Of those, 19 were in a critical condition.

The dead have been named as Private Aidan Goulding, Private Shaun Farrell, Private Hayden Lykkemark and Sergeant Morgan Wong. Their next of kin have been notified.

These were soldiers taking part in a training exercise, not a deployment, when the emergency unfolded. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the country on Sunday and called it 'one of the worst tragedies for the forces on Canadian soil in peacetime'.

'The nation is in mourning for those brave members of our armed forces who we have lost,' Carney said.

Rescue crews have contained the fire, though personnel remain at the scene to guard against flare-ups. The full account of how a routine training exercise became a fatal emergency is not yet known, and IBTimes UK cannot independently verify claims beyond the information released so far.

Why King Charles' Response Matters

The King's words carry particular weight because Canada is a Commonwealth realm, with Charles as its Sovereign. He was formally proclaimed King at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on 10 September 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

His connection to Canada is not merely constitutional. In May 2025, he made a two-day visit to Ottawa, his 20th visit to the country across more than five decades. There, he became the first reigning King to open a Canadian parliamentary session, delivering the speech that opened Canada's 45th Parliament.

His statement is therefore more than routine royal diplomacy. It is a message from a monarch with a long personal stake in Canada, addressed to a military community dealing with a significant loss. The wording is formal, as royal statements tend to be, but the emphasis on families, injured personnel and emergency workers is notable.

Condolences have also come from officials across Canada. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said his province had deployed resources to Alberta and stood ready to provide further assistance, while Saskatchewan's health authority offered condolences to everyone affected.

The scale of the injuries will make the coming days difficult. Nineteen people remain critically ill, and the base's role as a hub for soldiers training from across Canada means the impact is unlikely to be confined to one regiment or one community.

Wainwright is where personnel prepare for combat operations and train alongside colleagues from across the country. That shared purpose is now associated with four names, dozens of hospital beds and questions that officials have yet to answer.