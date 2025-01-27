On 20th January, Billionaire investor and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban posted on X.com, formerly Twitter, that he could launch a meme coin similar to the one President Donald Trump rolled out but would send the proceeds from token sales to the US Treasury to lower the national debt.

"If meme coins are the way, maybe I'll issue one. With a twist. Same terms as $TRUMP. 20% float. Same release schedule. One difference. All the revenue from the sale of the coins go to the US Treasury. The wallet address will be published so everyone can track it," the billionaire added. "If you want to gamble, gamble. But at least use it to make a dent in the US Debt. You in?"

The US national debt stood at £28.98 trillion ($36.22 trillion).

Cuban Questioned About His Anti-meme Coin Stance

Cuban's post has garnered over 60,000 likes, and commenters engaged with him on the specifics of the meme coin. In an earlier post, Cuban had described meme coins as "shit coins."

When X user "Injective AI Intern" highlighted that Cuban is not a fan of meme coins, the billionaire replied: "Just making the point. If it's a grift. Make it a grift to benefit all Americans."

Another user, Brian Krassenstein, asked if Cuban could route half of the meme coin proceeds to the US treasury and the rest to lower the price of prescription drugs. The entrepreneur explained that he "wouldn't want to pick favourites" and that everyone "benefits from lower debt."

Cuban, who has been a Trump critic and has expressed that he shares a love-hate relationship with the US President, took notice of the $TRUMP meme coin's 1000% surge in the first two days of launch, reaching over £56.81 ($71) per token. However, the coin crashed soon after but still maintained a 300% gain since the launch date, hovering around £21.13 ($26.4) on 27th January.

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says A Political Meme Coin Is The Perfect Bribery Vehicle

White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks recently opined that meme coins are collectables. "Well, when you're talking about digital assets, it can be multiple things," he said during a recent FoxBusiness interview. "I mean, you've got digital assets that are securities, you've got digital assets that are commodities, you've got digital assets that are collectables like NFTs or meme coins."

He even labelled the Official $TRUMP meme coin as a collectable. "It's like a baseball card or a stamp," the crypto czar said. "People buy it because they want to commemorate something."

However, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said political meme coins represent an efficient bribery vehicle and threaten democracy as they can distort political processes.

"If a politician issues a coin, you do not even need to send them any coins to give them money. Instead, you just buy and hold the coin, and this increases the value of their holdings passively," Buterin explained, adding that this mechanism paves the way for subtle yet effective financial influence, bypassing traditional oversight.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.