Billionaire investor Mark Cuban is a self-made tycoon who made billions of dollars selling his company to Yahoo at the peak of the dot-com bubble. The Shark Tank star has invested in scores of successful businesses and has a net worth of £4.59 billion. Here, we detail Cuban's top budgeting and wealth creation strategies through low-risk investment instruments.

1. Reduce Your Debt Levels

Cuban's first advice on wealth creation is to limit the money you are losing to high-interest debt. According to Investopedia, the median average credit card interest rate for January was 24.37%.

Cuban had stated on his blog that "if you have any credit card or other type of consumer debt on which you pay [5%] or more interest, pay it off."

The exorbitantly high interest rates reflect the growing US credit card balances, which jumped by £19.33 billion to £948.62 billion in Q3 2024. This means high interest rates could be compounding debt levels faster, making it difficult for people to lower balances as many are stuck in the loop of monthly minimum payments.

Debt also limits life choices and leaves little breathing space to save money after monthly bills and regular spending. While cardholders can opt for debt repayment strategies like Snowball or the Avalanche method, they can immensely benefit from a low-cost balance-transfer credit card with a 0% APR.

The approach involves consolidating multiple high-interest debt by transferring all balances to a 0% APR credit card to make a single monthly payment, save on interest payments, and repay debt faster.

2. Prioritise Smart Shopping

As you lower your debt levels and the amount of money you lose to interest payments, Cuban also shared on his blog that smart shopping is another effective way to boost monthly savings that can go towards investments for wealth creation.

"You will get a better return on your money by being a smart shopper and taking advantage of cash, quantity or other types of discounts than you will in the stock market," Cuban said on his blog.

Besides discounts, smart shopping decisions also mean purchasing essentials and avoiding impulsive buys. According to Statista, US consumers spent an average of almost £121 monthly on impulse purchases in 2023.

"The cheaper you can live, the greater your options. Remember that," Cuban noted.

3. Invest in Low-Cost Index Funds

Once your monthly cash flow improves, Cuban says it's time to invest the surplus in low-cost index funds.

"Saving money and putting some into a low-cost mutual fund — like an SPX fund — and living as inexpensively as you possibly can, will pay off dividends," said Cuban in an interview with Money. "If you can find a way to invest inexpensively in the market, you can start to build your net worth."

Some of the top low-cost index funds are based on the S&P 500 index, and they generally offer lucrative returns for investors in the long term.

Think of an index fund as a mutual fund tracking the holdings of a benchmark index with a low expense ratio, which means you pay minimal money towards fees while reducing your exposure to market volatility.

4. Avoid Investments You Don't Understand

Cuban's advice to avoid investments that are difficult to grasp echoes Warren Buffett's investing approach. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman has always avoided investing in assets he couldn't understand, such as Bitcoin.

"If you don't fully understand the risks of an investment you are contemplating, it's ok to do nothing," said Cuban on his blog.

All forms of investments carry some risk, so investors must understand the potential upsides and downsides and sometimes skip the option altogether, even if the rest of the world seems to be betting on it.

"If you're a true adventurer and you really want to throw the Hail Mary, you might take 10% and put it in Bitcoin or Ethereum; but, if you do that, you've got to pretend you've already lost your money," Cuban had said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

5. Maintain A Solid Emergency Fund

Cuban also told Vanity Fair that individuals should "save up six months' income because if "you get fired, or you have to move, you're gonna need at least six months' income."

He explained that the biggest advantage of having cash is that you won't be compelled to sell your investments in stock funds and other investment instruments at a lower cost during emergencies. In turn, you give your investments enough time to compound over time, which is important if you have just started your wealth creation journey.

Overall, Cuban's simple and effective personal finance strategies can be adopted by everyone, from individuals in their career formation years to seasoned investors with substantial savings.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.