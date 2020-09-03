Maximising Customer Experience with Contact Centre as a Service

Call centres have undergone radical changes in the last decade from omnichannel communication to personalised interactions in order to boost customer experience. Even while you feel you have the best features and price points in place, you will struggle to engage your audience if you do not provide a meaningful experience to their expectation. The need for meaningful customer experience created the need for contact centres, which represent the heart of interactions between businesses and their customers.

Previously, contact centres relied on on-premise system software, which meant that software was downloaded and maintained on in-house servers and computers with significant ongoing investment on people and upgrade costs. With the changing dynamics of the global business arena arising from competition and changing customer tastes and preferences, there arose the need to change customer experiences to ensure that customers receive satisfaction to their expectation. Traditional on-premise software hinders the agility of growing businesses in delivering the expected customer satisfaction due to delays when responding to customer requests. Cloud-based contact centres delivered through a contact centre as a service system (CCaaS) makes the rapid transformation of customer experiences easier to transition.

Defining CCaaS and how it Works

Contact centre as a service is a cloud-based customer experience solution allowing modern businesses to adopt cloud software in contact centres without the need for complex hardware and internal IT support. CCaaS systems have been developed to work with the existing technology in your business as well as external devices for remote workers. CCaaS technology incorporates all the essential tools present in a call centre including management systems, call routing, and recording. CCaaS Technology simplifies the process of building a future-ready contact centre since you will be investing in a software solution on the cloud.

Benefits of a Cloud-Based Contact Centre

Most contact centres still rely on old technology and software, which have failed to meet the demands of how customers and businesses communicate today. A cloud-based contact centre is a modern alternative to on-premise contact centres by adopting new technology that enables businesses to meet and exceed their customer's expectations. Besides meeting customer expectations, businesses reap various benefits from adopting cloud-based Contact Centre as a service in powering modern communications.

Improving customer experience

One of the key benefits of CCaaS is improving the customer experience. Customer experience has become an integral part of the business as customers expect to get immediate feedback from you as and when they need help. Customers will mainly reach out to you for help on user guide manuals, tech support, placing orders, and when they need information not available on your website. Regardless of the communication method your business uses, your customers expect to connect with someone who will offer immediate assistance. With a cloud-based solution, you will create a model that anticipated your customers' needs through gathering and analysing data from multiple sources and providing top-notch services that are personalised and tailored to customer experiences every time.

Scaling elasticity in Call Centres

It is natural for business needs to shift with the changing marketplace dynamics. CCaaS as a modern application program interface allows you to scale up and down as your needs and cases fluctuate. With a clouds based contact centre, you will be able to create the customer experiences you need to remain competitive. Since APIs are structured on a pay-as-you-go model, you can grow your flexibility with technology that scales your business without the fear of penalties and oversubscription charges.

Intelligent routing

When there is a long queue of customers waiting to be served, most businesses agree that the high priority is getting those customers connected to the right agent as quickly as possible. With CCaaS built on APIs, intelligent routing allows you to connect your customers to the right agent by assessing their needs and context. Priority-based routing lets you put the most important callers ahead in the queue

Improved Security

For the longest period, toll fraud and related issues have plagued contact centres. The arrival of new technology for speech and biometric identification created a new security method for contact centres. With unique voice fingerprints and other analytical strategies, contact centres can adopt CCaaS to minimise risks of toll frauds.

Future Trends of Cloud Contact Centre Software

As cloud technology supporting CCaaS continues to evolve, both SMEs and Fortune 50 organisations will benefit by leveraging CCaaS. Cloud Contact centre in the UK is discovering intuitive and informative technology that will improve both user and customer experience. In some places, vendors are combining other as-a-service technologies with CCaaS to allow for more complete single-pane-of-glass environments in contact centres. Some of the trends today include:

Adoption of complete aaS environment

CCaaS is a solution implemented in many organizations as an add-on to the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) environment. In order to cut down on the number of complex hardware that employees need to remain productive, there will be an increase in customisable as-a-service stacks empowered by CPaaS technologies for more modular control.

Using analytics for mapping customer experience

As businesses continue to gather more information from omnichannel interactions in the cloud, analytical systems help them to have first-hand information about the unique steps towards purchasing decisions. This information will be crucial for businesses to map their customers' journeys and deliver personalised experience throughout the journey.

Improved workforce management and optimization

Workforce management and optimisation tools are on the increase as businesses continue to explore the benefits of remote working. WFM and WFO technology build-in contact centres provide sa comprehensive overview of how teams can operate outside the office setup. These technologies create new opportunities to implement gamification through scoreboards and leaderboards that help remote teams remain motivated to offer customer-based support.