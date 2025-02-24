Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's stock holdings have jumped over 700% since 2014. Her husband, Paul, manages her stock portfolio, which has consistently outperformed the stock market. In 2024, Pelosi's investment portfolio gained 54% to beat global hedge funds. Massively profitable trades over the past decade have helped grow her net worth to $256.89 million.

As people question how Pelosi became so rich, investors and several industry experts think her perfect stock trades could be related to insider trading. These speculations have surged in the past month after her investment in AI healthcare firm Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) surged over 300% since 14th January.

According to the latest periodic transaction report, Pelosi purchased 50 call options contracts of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) with a $20 strike price and an expiry date of 16th January 2026. Per OptionCharts, the contract price was hovering close to $16 on 14th January, the exact date Paul bought the call options. Given that the standard contract size for US equity options is 100 shares per lot, Pelosi's total investment in the stock is an estimated $80,000.

About 40 days later, on 22nd February, the last price for the option contract was $48.50, implying that Pelosi had already made over 300% in unrealised profits.

Tempus AI Stock Price Doubled Since Pelosi's Investment

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) stock closed at $31.83 on 14 January. Since then, share prices have surged more than 100% to $68.09 on 21st February.

Tempus AI integrates AI into diagnostic systems to study clinical and molecular data, diagnose diseases earlier, forecast treatment efficacy, and enable researchers and physicians to make data-driven decisions for better patient outcomes.

While Pelosi's stock investment disclosure piqued investor interest in the healthcare company, share prices were already climbing due to the company's collaboration with the Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation to fight Follicular Lymphoma (FL), a type of blood cancer.

Furthermore, the trending AI company recently launched an AI-powered personal health concierge app, Olivia, which organises patients' health data in one place and uses AI to provide practical clinical recommendations.

Should You Copy Congressional Trades

Copying Congressional trades can be challenging as politicians have 45 days to report trades. Hence, market dynamics can completely change between the trade execution date and when they are publicly disclosed.

Congress members like Pelosi also invest in high-growth stocks and volatile instruments like derivatives, which can be difficult to track due to the reporting lag between trade execution and disclosure.

However, investors can explore alternate data platforms like Quiver Quantitative, which is focused on devising investment strategies based on the Congressional trade disclosure dates while eliminating overvalued stocks and derivatives to minimise portfolio volatility.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.