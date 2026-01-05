The initial impression presented to you by the caller is one of calmness and confidence. They speak clearly and concisely, creating an image of professionalism. The caller appears to be someone connected to your banking institution, providing not only their first and last names but also referencing your geographic area—such as your area code—and mentioning recent transactions from your account. This detailed information serves to legitimise the contact and foster a sense of trust between the caller and the victim.

When asked about two recent transactions—one a purchase from a retail or general merchandise store and the other an unfamiliar transaction outside your known geographic area—the response "No" seems to trigger a change in the caller's tone. The voice lowers slightly, and an urgent message follows, emphasising that you must act immediately to protect your funds before suffering a loss.

Shortly after, a message appears on your mobile device requesting your approval to block the transactions. Believing you are doing the right thing by safeguarding your money, you tap 'approve' on your phone.

When the Card Never Leaves Your Wallet

Your debit card remains in your pocket, and your credit card is at home, untouched by theft. Yet, your money is on the move. The notification you received is from your bank and is legitimate—nothing about it suggests a scam. It's the same type of alert you get when adding your card to Apple Pay or Google Pay.

However, the real danger lies not in the notification itself but in the person you gave permission to. By confirming the notification, you inadvertently authorised a cybercriminal to add your card to their digital wallet. Once added, they can spend as freely as they wish. Contactless limits may be disabled, and the physical card becomes irrelevant.

Within moments, the criminal begins making purchases—high-value items such as mobile phones and designer clothing—items they believe can be easily resold. By the time you check your banking app, your account could be drained.

Why This Scam Feels Different

Most fraud schemes involve requesting upfront payment or sensitive details like bank account numbers or PINs. This scam, however, doesn't ask for any money upfront, which is precisely why it's so effective. Victims aren't asked to transfer funds or provide identification; instead, they believe they're simply helping to stop fraud.

The emotional pressure to prevent unauthorised transactions induces fear, clouding rational thinking. Criminals exploit this panic to keep the victim engaged in conversation, preventing them from pausing to assess what's happening. The caller may even describe a warning text that will be sent before any actual alert, making it seem like good security practice.

Many individuals become numb to the daily influx of alerts, and scammers are taking full advantage of this habituation. They know that victims may dismiss or overlook genuine alerts, making it easier to manipulate their behaviour.

Banks Fighting a Growing Threat

In response, banks are implementing additional verification steps and repeatedly reminding customers never to share one-time passcodes. Despite these measures, no security system can fully prevent someone from falling victim in real time—especially when the victim is actively engaged in a transaction.

The One Rule That Matters

The most effective defence remains simple: pause before clicking. Just one moment of hesitation can prevent a scam. A quick, rational check can make all the difference between safeguarding your money and losing it in an instant.