A warning from one of America's leading hedge fund figures: ordinary savers should stop chasing big returns. Instead, they are advised to move towards safer investment options. Inflation-protected government debt offers a more stable path forward. The race to outsmart the market often ends badly for everyday households.

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates and estimated to be worth around $15.4 billion (£11.5 billion), shared his top investment recommendation for everyday Americans during an interview with Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein on Bloomberg Television's The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations.

When Rubenstein asked what the best investment vehicle is for a risk-averse middle-class American, Dalio's response was swift: Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, otherwise known as TIPS.

'It will guarantee you a real return,' Dalio explained. 'And I don't think that you should be speculating in the markets because there's a zero-sum game and you'll probably be the loser.'

What Are TIPS and Why Does Dalio Recommend Them?

Government bonds called TIPS are designed to protect investors as prices rise. The US Treasury states that these differ from regular Treasury notes because the principal amount shifts in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Unlike standard bonds, which have a fixed face value, TIPS adjust the principal to reflect inflation, so the total value grows or shrinks depending on price trends.

As inflation increases, the bond's principal is increased accordingly, which means interest payments, calculated on the adjusted amount, also rise. At maturity, the investor receives either the original amount or the inflation-adjusted amount, whichever is higher. This structure ensures that the investment keeps pace with rising costs, removing the guesswork from inflation risk.

Currently, the five-year breakeven inflation rate stands at approximately 2.32%, according to Federal Reserve data. This indicates that if inflation averages above this level over the next five years, TIPS would outperform traditional Treasury bonds.

A Billionaire's Warning to Regular Investors

Dalio's description of market speculation as a 'zero-sum game' carries significant weight, especially considering his track record. He founded Bridgewater Associates in 1975 from a modest two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. Over the years, the firm grew to become the world's largest hedge fund and gained fame for predicting the 2008 financial crisis, positioning investors to profit while many others suffered devastating losses.

Today, Dalio ranks as the 176th wealthiest person globally, according to Forbes. His 2017 book, Principles: Life & Work, became a bestseller, and his latest publication, How Countries Go Broke, published in 2025, debuted on the New York Times bestseller list.

Despite building one of the most profitable investment firms in history, Dalio's advice for average Americans remains straightforward and unglamorous: protect your existing wealth rather than risking it in pursuit of high returns.

What This Means for Your Retirement Savings

For Americans whose 401(k) balances fluctuate with market volatility, Dalio's recommendation offers a tangible alternative. TIPS are available in five-, 10-, and 30-year maturities through TreasuryDirect.gov, making them accessible to individual investors without needing a brokerage account.

The interview also touched on broader economic concerns. When Rubenstein asked whether America's growing debt problems dampen Dalio's optimism about the country's future, Dalio acknowledged the challenges but maintained a cautious, hopeful outlook.

'I think we can deal with this,' he said. 'It comes down to how we are with each other. But we will go through this, and we will get to the other side.'

Dalio's advice serves as a reminder that even the world's most sophisticated investors sometimes advocate for the simplest solutions. Stability often matters most when you're saving on a regular income. Government-backed inflation protection may indeed be the 'one safe bet' worth considering.

