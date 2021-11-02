For business owners abroad, who may have decided to begin a corporation or LLC formation within the US, it may be a feasible option to consider hiring a registered agent to project a physical presence. The US may appear to be a thriving economic market, where statistics show that by the fourth quarter of the year 2020, entrepreneurs managed to develop 284 000 new companies within the business sector. For these entrepreneurs, finding out how to find a registered agent may seem like an overwhelming task; though, there are many online services and companies that deploy registered agents for business utilization for business owners' convenience and accessibility.

For business owners abroad in the United Kingdom, the US market may seem to be an appealing opportunity to invest and develop in; however, it may be essential to hire a registered agent or registered agent service to designate administration and legal obligations. These potentially be pressing matters could be resolved by the aid of a registered agent that could possibly be demanding on a business owner should they reside abroad or are unavailable to tend to these conceivable circumstances because of alternate obligations.

Understanding the Duties of a Registered Agent

A registered agent may be described as an individual entity or a person deployed by a business formation service that potentially handles the task of receiving legal paperwork and state-regulated documentation on behalf of any specific company they are hired by from the respective Secretary of State Office. Should business owners abroad fail to receive the correct documentation and paperwork in a timely manner, they risk the danger of being sued or closed down. Registered agents have the duty of handling messages from the state regarding government notices, taxation paperwork, as well as handling legal correspondence in order to ensure that the business is always legally binding and out of governmental issues.

Apart from handling correspondence between the state and any specific company, registered agents have the legal responsibility to reside in the state they perhaps operate in, since they are required to facilitate a physical address in order to be present during standard business hours, to receive or send any important or pressing paperwork at any part of the day.

Why Registered Agents Could be Useful Business Tools for UK Companies Operating in the US

For business owners who live abroad, away from the place of business, it may be a critical factor to consider hiring a registered agent service such as ZenBusiness, Incfile, or Northwest Registered Agent, in order to handle administrative tasks that require a physical presence to be resolved. Documentation from the Secretary of State cannot be served unless there is an assigned individual to receive them, so should there be no available persons, there could potentially be negative consequences pending for the business in question.

Although we live in a digitized society, some documents may possibly be sent via email or mail; however, more often than not, legal paperwork is frequently served in-person to likely warrant acknowledgment and acquisition on behalf of the business. These types of documents usually may consist of official state letters, annual reports, or judicial summons that require prompt and timely correspondence, so it is essential to have an individual able to receive them on time since failure to do so may potentially result in financial fees or negative consequences.

How to Hire a Registered Agent

Hiring a registered agent does not have to be a drawn-out task for entrepreneurs and business owners looking to professionally handle their legal and administrative matters. Although there are physical companies that provide registered agent services across all US states, there are also online alternatives like ZenBusiness, Northwest Registered Agent, and Incfile that provide professional registered agent services to businesses that reside within the US.

Should UK entrepreneurs or eager business owners desire business formation in multiple US states or nationwide, some online registered agent services may possibly offer their expertise across the US. This may potentially be a significant advantage for business owners looking to hire only one agent to handle all their business matters.

Final Takeaway

For businesses who are placed in the US but have no managerial personnel in the region, hiring a registered agent service may be of great help. Although a third party individual may potentially cost business owners, using a professional online agency may actually happen to be less costly than employing an attorney or accountant to handle these business matters.

Apart from the aspect of convenience, hiring a registered agent may support location privacy for business owners who do not want their business address or personal address on public records. Additionally, these useful companies may contribute value since they have the ability to potentially provide peace of mind that governmental, legal, and taxation documentation will be received in a professional manner and will be handled appropriately without additional stress.