LeBron James might have unintentionally given us a glimpse into an upcoming Apple product. The basketball star was seen carrying an unreleased device, sparking speculation about its features.

Apple has a reputation for keeping its unreleased products under wraps until they are officially unveiled. However, a celebrity may have inadvertently broken that tradition by carrying what appears to be an upcoming Apple device.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen carrying what many believe is a new Beats speaker. The mysterious device has sparked significant buzz among fans, but Apple has yet to comment officially on its existence.

A New Apple Device Could Be In The Offing

A short video from the official Los Angeles Lakers Instagram account shows LeBron James carrying the unidentified Apple device. The post's comments section is unsurprisingly buzzing with speculation, with one user suggesting a potential collaboration between Beats and James.

"Beats x Bron collab?!" the user excitedly suggested. The accompanying caption for the video from the Los Angeles Lakers' Instagram account simply reads "Hoodie Bron," offering no clues about the unidentified device LeBron James is carrying.

The video reveals LeBron James sporting a black tracksuit, holding a gold, pill-shaped device in his right hand. Notably, the device features a Beats logo and a short lanyard, a design element not typically seen with previous Beats speakers.

As expected, eagle-eyed fans have flooded the comments with their best guesses about the device. "Unreleased Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker," one user wrote. Another wrote: "Is that the new Beats Pill?" One user joked, "How much did Apple give you for advertising this new Beats thing?"

This is not the first time the Cupertino-based tech giant has tapped a celebrity to promote a Beats product. The Tim Cook-led company has previously partnered with Kim Kardashian on a line of nude-toned headphones.

"I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colourful to make a statement," Kim said at the time. "This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality," the reality TV star added.

What's the Mystery Device? Fan Theories Take Flight

While nothing is set in stone yet, the rumour mill has begun churning out all sorts of speculations surrounding the purported Apple device. The folks at MacRumors, for instance, claim the audio device James was seen holding carries the "Pill" moniker, and it was discontinued in 2022.

For fans of the Beats by Dre headphone lineup, whispers suggest the rumoured new speaker might boast a USB-C charging port. However, Apple has previously denied this shift being solely due to EU regulations, implying there could be other reasons behind the potential change.

With the last major Beats Pill design refresh unveiled nine years ago, speculation is swirling that the device James is carrying might showcase significant advancements in Apple's Bluetooth technology, potentially similar to what we see in AirPods.

It's important to remember that Apple previously recalled Beats Pill XL speakers in 2015 due to a fire risk from overheating batteries. Let's hope this new design addresses any past safety concerns.

Currently, the word on the street is that Apple is gearing up to unveil the iPhone 16 series, which has been subject to a lot of leaks lately.