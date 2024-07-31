American businessman and the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," Robert Kiyosaki, indicated in multiple posts on X this month that the best time to "get rich" is approaching soon. He added that we must overcome a major crash in real estate, bitcoin, gold, and stock prices before markets start climbing for years in late 2025.

Kiyosaki, who predicted the fall of Lehman Brothers in 2008, believes that technical charts signal that "real estate markets are crashing," and now might be the time to cash in. He also expects a "good time to buy bargains will follow" after the crash, paying off big for patient and wise investors in the coming long-cycle bull market.

He shared the cryptic message through insights from his book. The "rich dad" was his best friend's father, who became wealthy due to well-timed investments, while the "poor dad" was Kiyosaki's own father, who worked all his life with nothing to show for it. On how to navigate the impending market crash, Kiyosaki wrote: "As my Rich Dad taught me....If you don't learn how to make money in your sleep... you'll never be rich. The time to make money in your sleep is arriving now... For the hard times that are coming, Rich dad said.. 'Your life's journey never gets easier. Your job is to get stronger. Confidence unlocks every opportunity in life.'"

Kiyosaki also urged investors and consumers to avoid overthinking and take care by attending seminars, studying, and listening to successful people. He stressed that "bad times are coming" and the smart and the open-minded "will grow richer and wiser" during the historic market shifts.

Inevitable Fall In Real Estate Prices

Several industry experts, who see home prices falling by up to 30%, have supported Kiyosaki's view on an impending market crash and a drop in property prices. "People are going to have to start to sell their homes," said Chris Vermeulen, founder of The Technical Traders, in a recent interview with Business Insider. "What we're starting to see is people starting to realize they can't afford their mortgages, or they need to downgrade."

He highlighted the growing financial struggles in many households, driven by high living costs, record home prices due to supply shortages, and elevated interest rates. "Give it another two or three years — that's when the real estate market gets hit the most," he said, highlighting the rise in May residential foreclosures, which could continue to climb for the next three years. While Vermeulen underscored that residential property prices could fall by up to 30%, he thinks commercial real estate could be hit badly as the sector carries over $900 billion in debt approaching maturity this year that would need refinancing at higher rates.

The investor explained that the US Federal Reserve's eventual rate trimming might translate into losses for banks in their mortgage portfolios. This situation could make them reluctant to lend more and eventually cause real estate prices to drop. Due to the long nature of real estate cycles, Vermeulen stressed that the probable losses could take up to a decade to recover.

Meanwhile, in May, real estate investor Grant Cardone warned the stock market could fall by 50%, which could wipe out Americans' retirement savings. He highlighted that the "yield curve" was inverted for close to 600 days since July 2022, which happened only thrice in the past century, after which the market always declined by over 50%.

Kiyosaki Sees Gold Prices Hitting $15,000 An Ounce

Kiyosaki reiterated that his forecast for a historic market crash will follow "good times to buy bargains." He expects the market to climb for years after the financial devastation, drawing parallels with the US economy in 2008. For now, Kiyosaki expects the upcoming, years-long bull market to be buoyed by rising prices of precious metals and bitcoin, stating that investors understand the "US is the biggest debtor nation in history" and the faith "in 'FAKE' money is dissolving."

Kiyosaki expects gold and silver prices to hit $15,000 and $110 per ounce, respectively. The estimates imply an upside of over 510% and 270% for gold and silver from current trading levels. He also sees bitcoin reaching a value of $10 million per token. While his estimates didn't have a timeframe, such a price jump could take a long time. In a more recent X post, Kiyosaki offered more realistic estimates for the assets, stating that "gold will rise from $2,400 an ounce to $3,300: silver from $29 an ounce to $79: and Bitcoin from $67,400 per coin to $105,000 by August 2025." However, the author based his predictions on a growing prospect that Presidential candidate Donald Trump will secure the upcoming US elections.

He explained that Trump wants a weaker dollar to increase US exports, create jobs, and increase the value of assets like gold, real estate, stocks, and bitcoin. "Trump is going to drill, drill, drill for oil, and the price of oil will come down...Biden did the exact opposite. His first act was to kill the Keystone XL pipeline. When Biden killed the Keystone pipeline, the price of oil jumped from $30 a barrel to $130 a barrel," Kiyosaki added.

Meanwhile, housing markets globally continue to cool, especially in pandemic-era hotspots like Houston, Texas, and Florida. Latest data suggests that around 43% of sellers in Tampa are now lowering their asking prices.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.