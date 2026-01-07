Stripe has announced a new partnership with Crypto.com to introduce digital assets into mainstream commerce.

Starting this month, Crypto.com, through an extended integration with Stripe, will enable users to spend their crypto holdings—including stablecoins—directly at online merchants. At the same time, Stripe-supported merchants will be able to accept crypto payments via Crypto.com Pay.

When a user pays in crypto, Stripe will convert the received payments into the merchant's local currency and deposit the funds directly into their bank accounts. The initial rollout will be in the US, with plans to expand to other countries in due course.

The new payment option will appear on the checkout pages of participating Stripe merchants using Stripe's Optimized Checkout Suite, which includes payment user interfaces like the Payment Element and Stripe Checkout.

Crypto.com users can select this new payment method, scan a QR code, and confirm the payment within the Crypto.com app to complete their purchase using their crypto balance.

'Increasing everyday accessibility to and utility of cryptocurrencies for consumers and merchants is central to our vision at Crypto.com,' said Crypto.com general manager Joe Anzures. 'We are excited to partner with Stripe, a recognised leader in digital payments, to collectively catalyse a new era for crypto-enabled commerce.'

Integration Minimises Risks For Merchants

The integration directly converts crypto payments into the merchant's local currency, helping to mitigate the risks associated with price volatility.

This seamless, low-risk infrastructure also allows merchants to attract a new segment of customers and improve conversion rates. Additionally, merchants will benefit from streamlined reconciliation through Stripe's fiat settlement feature, which deposits funds directly into their merchant accounts alongside other payment types. Overall, the new integration supports Crypto.com's goal of placing 'cryptocurrency in every wallet.'

'Our partnership with Stripe is a game-changer for the crypto industry,' Anzures added. 'By tapping into Stripe's vast merchant network, we're bridging the gap between crypto holdings and real-world spending—making digital currencies more accessible and useful in everyday life.'

Crypto.com to Leverage Stripe for Card Payments

In addition, Crypto.com will collaborate with Stripe to facilitate card-based crypto transactions, making it easier for users to purchase cryptocurrencies with credit or debit cards. This initiative is expected to support Crypto.com's card products in the US.

By 2025, Crypto.com has also enabled Google Pay support for all UK-issued Crypto.com Visa cards, allowing users to make tap-to-pay purchases with Android devices at merchants accepting Visa or Google Pay. UK customers can add their Crypto.com Visa cards directly through the exchange's app or via Google Wallet for use with Google Pay.

This collaboration aims to improve daily spending for cardholders using digital assets, aligning crypto card payments with traditional payment experiences in the UK. Over recent years, Crypto.com has grown into one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, serving millions of users globally.

