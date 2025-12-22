Three people died in Tesla crashes across two continents within four days. Two teenagers died in Surrey on Saturday; one juvenile in California on Friday.

These incidents mark a year heavily affected by quality issues for the electric vehicle manufacturer. Tesla recalled nearly 500,000 vehicles in at least four separate instances between February and October, according to federal safety filings. The company also faces an ongoing wrongful death lawsuit related to Autopilot.

Two Fatal Crashes, Two Continents

In the UK, Surrey Police arrested a 30-year-old man following the crash. The white Tesla collided with a tree on Holland Road near Hurst Green late Saturday evening, killing one teenager at the scene and another in hospital. A third person, also in their late teens, is fighting for their life in hospital, Surrey Police confirmed.

The California crash occurred two days earlier, on Friday evening. A Tesla carrying a driver from Grass Valley and three juvenile passengers plunged 15 feet down an embankment on Highway 49 near the South Yuba River Bridge. One juvenile boy died, while three others sustained major injuries but are expected to survive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Speed and heavy rain were contributing factors. Authorities are investigating whether the vehicle was operating in Autopilot mode at the time and are working to retrieve data from the Tesla.

Nearly Half a Million Vehicles Recalled in 2025

The December crashes come amid a year of significant safety recalls for Tesla. In February, Reuters reported that Tesla recalled 376,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles after printed circuit boards in the power steering system risked overstress, potentially causing a loss of steering assist.

The following month, 46,096 Cybertrucks were recalled after the stainless steel cant rail trim panel risked detaching, creating a road hazard, according to federal filings. October saw two separate recalls announced within five days, both related to distinct technical failures.

USA Today reported that 12,963 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles from 2025-2026 faced recall on 10 October due to battery pack contactors that could fail, potentially causing a sudden loss of drive power.

Five days later, 63,619 Cybertrucks required software updates for excessively bright front parking lights exceeding federal standards. The Cybertruck has been particularly troubled — AARP reported in March that the vehicle had faced eight recalls in its first 15 months, citing Associated Press data.

In total, these recalls affected 498,678 vehicles.

Family Sues Tesla Over Fatal Autopilot Crash

Tesla is also facing a wrongful death lawsuit over Autopilot. Reuters reported that the estates of three family members killed in a September 2024 crash sued Tesla in federal court in June 2025.

David Dryerman, 54, Michele Dryerman, 54, and their 17-year-old daughter Brooke died in the New Jersey crash. The complaint alleges that the 2024 Model S, equipped with Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features, had a 'defective and unreasonably dangerous design'.

Legal documents state that the car drifted out of its lane and failed to apply emergency braking, despite the family wearing seatbelts. The lawsuit cites Elon Musk's 2016 claim that Autopilot was 'probably better' than human drivers. The plaintiffs argue that Tesla failed to warn drivers of the system's limitations.

Tesla states that its systems require drivers to remain alert and keep their hands on the wheel.

December Crashes Under Investigation

Both recent crashes remain under active investigation. Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage from the Holland Road collision. In California, the Highway Patrol confirmed that speed and heavy rain contributed to the Nevada County crash.

Authorities in California are working to retrieve data from the Tesla to determine whether Autopilot was engaged at the time. These investigations follow years of scrutiny over Tesla's autonomous driving technology and ongoing safety concerns.