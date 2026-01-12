Fresh moves from TMS Entertainment, renowned for hits like Detective Conan and Lupin III, are causing ripples through the industry with a new partnership with Taiwan's R Animation. This alliance prompts immediate curiosity about the future of long-standing anime series. While the shift appears sudden, it carries significant implications for dedicated fans who have followed these stories for decades.

Announced on 8 January 2026, TMS Entertainment's collaboration with R Animation aims to establish what both companies describe as a 'high-quality animation production system.' This will be achieved through shared technology, know-how, and collaborative production operations. However, for many long-time followers of TMS's extensive catalogue, this move feels more than just a step forward; it hints at mounting pressures behind the scenes in the world of anime production.

Your Favourite Series May Be in the Balance

TMS Entertainment boasts one of the largest libraries in anime, with over 13,000 episodes across 470 titles, according to the studio's official website. Among them are beloved series such as Detective Conan, which has surpassed 1,188 episodes; Lupin III, the franchise that launched Hayao Miyazaki's career; Dr. Stone, currently airing its final seasons on Crunchyroll; Sakamoto Days, Netflix's breakout hit of 2025; and classics like Fruits Basket, Megalobox, Blue Box, and the children's phenomenon Anpanman.

Despite a thriving market, the Japanese anime industry faces ongoing production challenges. The Association of Japanese Animations' Anime Industry Report 2024 states that over 300 titles are produced annually. Nonetheless, the official press release highlights a critical issue: "domestic anime production is facing strain due to the ageing of veteran creators and a shortage of new creators, resulting from Japan's declining birthrate and aging population."

This is not merely industry jargon. For viewers eagerly awaiting new episodes of Detective Conan or the concluding chapters of Dr. Stone: Science Future, production delays caused by workforce shortages could significantly impact release schedules, leaving fans waiting longer than expected.

The Stark Reality Behind the Screens

The figures paint a troubling picture. A 2024 survey conducted by the Nippon Anime & Film Culture Association reports that 40% of anime industry workers earn less than ¥2.4 million (£11,308 / $15,190) annually—far below Japan's national average of approximately ¥7.7 million (£36,273 / $48,724), according to the OECD. Additionally, another study in 2024 found that more than half of industry workers log over 225 hours monthly, approximately 38% above Japan's average of 162.3 hours.

While the anime market hit a record $25.25 billion (£18.7 billion) in 2024, according to industry analysis by Teikoku Databank, over one-third of studios reported operating at a loss. This paradox underscores a troubling reality: despite soaring global demand, the creators behind these beloved series are struggling to sustain themselves.

What the Partnership Means for the Industry

R Animation, founded in Taipei in November 2018, has earned a reputation for technical expertise and rigorous talent development. TMS's announcement states that R Animation 'not only accepts and trains art university students as interns, but also provides a period of training for new employees to become animators.'

Ippei Takemura, Executive Officer and Deputy General Manager of TMS's Production Division, commented: 'No matter how much the times change, great works cannot be created without the efforts of creators.'

Under this new partnership, TMS will provide a steady flow of animation projects, while R Animation will focus on cultivating skilled personnel. Both companies have also signalled potential expansion into technology exchanges and personnel training programmes.

Huang Jiao-Hsin, Director of R Animation, emphasised that 'animation production is not something that can be completed solely through individual skills, but is a team-based industry that accumulates knowledge over the long term.'

The Future for Fans

TMS has committed to 'Realising the Anime SDGs'—its vision for sustainable industry growth. For fans of Detective Conan's intricate mysteries or Sakamoto Days' explosive action sequences, this partnership represents a strategic move towards survival rather than retreat.

Doing nothing, while veteran animators retire and new talent bypass the industry, would pose a far greater threat to the future of these beloved franchises. The collaboration with R Animation, therefore, can be seen as a necessary step to safeguard the longevity of these series, ensuring that fans won't have to say goodbye prematurely to their favourite characters.