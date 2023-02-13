In the modern digital world, dating apps have become a very popular tool for people to use when searching for love, and with Valentine's Day coming up, these apps will no doubt be downloaded more frequently in the lead up to the 14th. Whilst you can use a lot of these dating apps for free, they also offer premium services in return for a fee, providing a major revenue stream in addition to ads for these companies.

With this in mind, XTB.com decided to analyse the revenues and user bases of some of the most popular dating apps in the world and calculate their average revenue per user in order to reveal the most lucrative dating apps in the world.

The following table ranks the 15 Most Lucrative Dating Apps in order of revenue per million users: