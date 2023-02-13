15. Happn
Number of users (millions): 100 million
Annual Revenue: $15 million
Revenue per million users: $150,000
Happn wants you to make it happen and crush with confidence with their creative strategy of nudging your potential date! You can send your crush a Flashnote to stand out to them and send a message before you even get a Crush!
There are seven awesome extras available in the Happn Premium version. You may see who has liked your profile, send out up to 10 FlashNotes, tweak your search parameters, get unlimited likes, remain invisible at certain times, restrict access to certain details about yourself, and enjoy ad-free usage.
14. Badoo
Number of users (millions): 318 million
Annual Revenue: $100 million
Revenue per million users: $314,465
Badoo is more than just a dating site; it's a social network where you can meet new people, communicate with those you already know, and discover new individuals to become friends with.
It adapted the swipe right swipe left system to choose your virtual encounters and profiles. You can also take advantage of video calling to further connect with people and build a meaningful relationship with them.
One of the best features of Badoo is the ability to build meaningful and fun connections with verified profiles. You should not also worry about accidentally seeing inappropriate content inside the app since the app will detect any explicit photos and blur them before you have a chance to view them.
The features available in Badoo Premium make online dating a breeze, such as discovering who added you, seeing who liked your profile, having your messages seen before anybody else's, and re-visiting a page you accidentally swiped left on.
13. Ashley Madison
Number of users (millions): 70 million
Annual Revenue: $28 million
Revenue per million users: $400,000
Ashley Madison is an online dating service that promotes extramarital dating, where users may find individuals who are interested on entering non-monogamous, polyamorous or polygamous relationship.
It shows a contentious slogan that says, "Life is short. Have an affair." It is also marketed as a hookup site that warrants anonymity, discretion, and security.
The dating site is available for free in selected countries and regions through their site, iOS and Android application stores.
12. Coffee Meets Bagel
Number of users (millions): 21 million
Annual Revenue: $10 million
Revenue per million users: $476,190
Getting together over coffee and a bagel is a classic dating idea that never fails to spark discussion and provide a pleasant atmosphere. Coffee Meets Bagel is a swipe-free dating app that prioritizes meaningful connections over casual chats. According to their data, the vast majority of users (91%) are looking for long-term commitment.
Their detailed profiling involves asking questions like "Do they want kids?" "What's their relationship goal?" These types of additional insights from users will cement a profile, whether they're looking for a serious relationship or not.
The dating app hopes that their users have a successful dating experience, which is why they enforce a 7-day chat limit to avoid ghosting and to encourage them to meet their dates personally.
Its premium plan includes seeing all your likes, sending likes to potential matches, adding preferences, profile boosters, sending virtual flowers to make the first move, showing transparent reports, reading receipts, getting more match scores and using unlimited rewinds.
11. Christian Mingle
Number of users (millions): 16 million
Annual Revenue: $8.5 million
Revenue per million users: $531,250
Looking for a match-made in heaven? Christian Mingle is a faith-based online dating platform that connects single Christians who share the same desire to discover a meaningful romantic connection with one another. Interested users can browse through new profiles every now and then, which show brief information about the users. It also makes users feel free to see the online status, distance, match score, and lookbook of potential matches in the app.
10. Plenty of Fish
Number of users (millions): 150 million
Annual Revenue: $80 million
Revenue per million users: $533,333
Indeed, there's plenty of fish in the sea. The installation and general use of Plenty of Fish, including contacting and being contacted by other users, are both completely free. Along with this, it creates unique profiles for each user and helps them find compatible partners.
According to Dating Scout, paying for a higher tier of service grants access to more features, such as allowing other people to see more of your profile. The minimum membership period is 3 months, and the monthly rate is $20.00.
9. Her
Number of users (millions): 10 million
Annual Revenue: $7 million
Revenue per million users: $700,000
Her is now one of the most popular dating services catered to two-spirit, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (2SLGBTQ+) individuals.
What makes Her's profile creation stand out is that users may choose whether they're interested in monogamous, polyamorous, or both types of relationships. It is just as crucial to align with others as it is to align your preferences, since this is what makes compatibility more natural and safe. The gender, sexual orientation, and preferences of the people on a user's swipe deck may be specified using Her's filter system, which users are in control of adjusting.
Above all, Her top priority is to maintain and tailor a non-discriminatory, friendly, and inclusive app for queer people, which can be overlooked by other dating apps.
8. OkCupid
Number of users (millions): 30 million
Annual Revenue: $30 million
Revenue per million users: $1,000,000
Before it was shooting love-dipped arrows, OkCupid's beating heart was first filled up by Harvard students in 2004, before it became one of the most popular dating apps based on revenues. Additionally, it flaunts that more people have mentioned OkCupid in the New York Times' wedding section than any other dating app.
It is an all-inclusive app that allows its users to select their gender and orientation. Users can select from the following options: straight, gay, bisexual, asexual, demisexual, homoflexible, heteroflexible, lesbian, and pansexual.
Also, it doesn't mince words and encourages people to use politics as a basis for compatibility. "Could you date someone who doesn't vote?" is one of the important questions posed. Users may also choose between "Yes" and "Absolutely Not" under the two categories "Your Answer" or "Answers you'll accept" to also show their stance.
And to show a comprehensive profile, it also presents options "A little," "somewhat," and "Very" to gauge the importance of the issues that lie at the heart of the questions. At the end of the question, users can also explain their answers.
7. Hinge
Number of users (millions): 6 million
Annual Revenue: $16 million
Revenue per million users: $2,666,667
The dating app that lands on the seventh spot is Hinge, which is a dating app that is built on an acclaimed Nobel-Prize-winning algorithm to help users match with successful dates. Hinge's management is also primarily grounded in scientific techniques, with the support of Hinge Labs' researchers, behavioral analysts, and matchmakers who study dates and compatibility.
Hinge's approach is composed of eight important assets: Hinge promises detailed profiling, proven prompts, profile commenting, a Nobel-Prize-winning algorithm, free and transparent profile liking, message notification to limit accidental ghosting and studying dating experiences.
6. Grindr
Number of users (millions): 27 million
Annual Revenue: $78 million
Revenue per million users: $2,888,889
Another dating app that continuously makes a buzz in social media is the largest social networking app for the LGBT community, Grindr.
The leading queer community dating app has grown since it was launched in 2009. You can now see who has seen your profile, unsend messages and photos, browse incognito, disable your typing status, and find an endless number of profiles with the paid upgrade to Grindr known as Grindr Unlimited. Among its updated features are a language detector and the option to send photos that will expire after 10 seconds.
Grindr XTRA is an additional, paid premium package available to users. You can access up to 600 profiles in the grid, talk with people all over the world using explore and your stored phrases, and utilize the service without ever seeing third-party ads. You can also read receipts, delete up to five photos every day, and visit the whole album archive.
5. Tinder
Number of users (millions): 530 million
Annual Revenue: $1.6 billion
Revenue per million users: $3,018,868
When it first launched in 2012, Tinder redefined the online dating scene. That first glimmer of interest ignited even more as social media became more accessible to people of all ages.
Tinder is renowned for its now-famous "swipe left, swipe right" concept, which gives you complete control over who you want to match with when using the app. However, it believes that height, education, ethnicity, and religion are not what make a person who they are; hence, it does not allow you to limit the profiles you want to meet based on these factors.
Users have the option of subscribing to Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold, or Tinder Platinum, each of which comes with a particular set of privileges.
4. Bumble
Number of users (millions): 100 million
Annual Revenue: $337 million
Revenue per million users: $3,370,000
Bumble, however, has evolved beyond its original purpose. The "Bumble Bizz" feature is a professional networking and knowledge-sharing platform where users may meet other like-minded individuals and perhaps get their dream job.
There is a for-friends feature on Bumble called "Bumble BFF" that lets its users find social circles with whom they have things in common and may potentially develop meaningful connections with.
3. eHarmony
Number of users (millions): 37 million
Annual Revenue: $200 million
Revenue per million users: $5,405,405
The 2022 survey of 1,300 respondents from the U.S., the U.K., Canada and Australia indicated that eHarmony was the most trusted dating app, which is used by over 37 million users worldwide. In addition, this app is also regarded as having the highest quality dating tool as per the 2018 survey conducted among 1,616 U.S. singles.
The app's compatibility analysis function integrates findings from scientific research of people's dating behaviors and personalities to help users find love or have fun while also learning more about themselves.
By finding your match, you can also see if you have any common ground that could start a conversation, as there's also a feature where the app shows the users' interests as you scroll. Eharmony also includes a video chat option for those who are interested in learning more about their potential partner.
2. Zoosk
Number of users (millions): 40 million
Annual Revenue: $250 million
Revenue per million users: $6,250,000
What makes Zoosk stand out is that, in addition to helping users find a potential partner, it also has a variety of articles on dating tips, online dating, relationship advice, and even being single that non-users or casual website visitors can read.
If you're skeptical that you'll discover your soul mate on Zoosk, just check out their blog, where happy couples talk about meeting on the site and telling their love stories after that. A few of them have even tied the knot! However, there's the reality that it may not work out for some, but after all, how would you know if you wouldn't try?
1. Match.com
Number of users (millions): 96 million
Annual Revenue: $2.4 billion
Revenue per million users: $25,000,000
Since its inception in 1995, the most popular dating app has prompted a proliferation of similar dating apps and services.
Match.com has a robust search feature that allows its users to filter parameters according to their preferences, making it easier for the over 96 million people trying their luck at finding love or maybe just fun on the site.
Match.com allows you to extend your search by setting up an event for you to host and meet your match! If you want to take charge of your own venue, you can also host yourself. You only need to fill out a form online, and you're off to a memorable date.
Match.com has you covered whether you're looking for a date over a game of bowling, a romantic dinner, or a tour of local breweries. A number of activities for singles are scheduled throughout the year, and you are welcome to participate.