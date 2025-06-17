According to Forbes, US President Donald Trump's net worth is an estimated £3.90 billion ($5.3 billion). Trump's investment portfolio revealed that he earns hundreds of millions of dollars from his sprawling real estate investments as well as holdings in money market funds and thousands of stock and bond holdings.

The latest US Office of Government Ethics report revealed that Trump also earns significant money annually from licensing fees, royalties, and brands spanning luxury items, furniture, clothing, textiles, publishing, footwear, construction, and wine.

The Miami-based Trump Endeavor 12 LLC, which owns several golf courses and a resort, generated £80.99 million ($110 million), while his Mar-a-Lago Club brought in over £36.81 million ($50 million) in resort-related revenue. Rents from his diverse portfolio of commercial properties, including 40 Wall Street, also added tens of millions of dollars to his annual income.

Trump maintains a diverse portfolio across reportedly four investment accounts with an unending list of investments in stocks, bonds, and Treasury bills.

From significant investments in the 'magnificent 7' stocks to holdings in over 1,100 companies across healthcare, banking, airlines, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, automotive, engineering, apparel, utilities, e-commerce, energy, defence, transportation, crypto exchanges, and semiconductors, Trump's portfolio has it all. As a result, he can dodge market volatility through diversification, grow his capital through value appreciation, and earn tens of millions of dollars in dividends from just holding those stocks.

Elsewhere, Trump has up to £368,141 ($500,000) in gold bar investments and close to £36.81 million ($50 million) parked in money market funds, which alone brings in between £2.2 million ($3 million) and £2.5 million ($3.5 million) in interest income annually.

Furthermore, Trump has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in close to 1,000 different types of bonds, including municipal bonds and Treasury bills that offer him a steady cash flow year-round, amounting to millions of dollars every year.

Trump also maintains multiple family trusts with JPMorgan but retains an income interest only and has no investment decision regarding the trust components.

The 234-page report also mentioned that Trump's crypto ventures appear to be paying off as he netted over £41.96 million ($57 million) from cryptocurrencies sold by the crypto firm launched by his family in 2024 before the November elections.

However, he listed 11 outstanding debts, including multiple mortgages in amounts north of $50 million on Trump Tower, Trump National Doral, and 40 Wall Street, most of which mature in the next 8 years.

Outstanding debts also involved two judgments against him won by author E. Jean Carroll involving allegations of sexual assault and defamation, and one owed from the criminal fraud case for which he was convicted of close to three dozen felonies.

Trump did not list debt to lawyers or law firms arising from the criminal and civil cases. Note that Save America, his leadership political action committee, has paid most of those fees. He also has an American Express credit card debt of up to £36,814 ($50,000).

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.