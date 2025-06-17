US President Donald Trump's business empire spans dozens of countries. He earns hundreds of millions of dollars annually from his real estate investments, golf resorts, diverse brands focusing on luxury items, furniture, clothing, textiles, publishing, footwear, construction, wine, among others.

Trump earns a staggering amount of interest and dividend income from his thousands of investments in stocks, bonds, T-bills, and money market funds, according to a detailed financial disclosure released by the Office of Government Ethics.

The 234-page report also revealed that he netted over £41.96 million ($57 million) from cryptocurrencies. The tokens were sold by the crypto firm launched by his family in 2024 before the November elections.

The Trump Administration is spearheading the cryptocurrency initiative to make America the 'crypto capital' of the world. As part of that strategy, Trump launched his own official meme coin days before his inauguration. The meme coin surged 1000% in a few days before prices crashed.

Crypto forensics firms like Chainalysis' blockchain study on behalf of the New York Times showed that over 810,000 investors, including many Trump supporters, lost over £1.61 billion ($2.1 billion) after the Trump crypto nosedived. The New York Times highlighted that the total losses were likely higher because the blockchain data study didn't include figures from some top crypto marketplaces.

Fight Fight Fight LLC, which sells Trump's crypto, was not included in the latest disclosure. The company also hosted a dinner that Trump attended for the 220 largest holders of the $TRUMP coin last month. The event was announced in April and drove the meme coin price as high as 56%.

According to the financial disclosure, CIC Digital LLC, which earns money by licensing Trump's image on non-fungible tokens, generated an income of £809,826 ($1.1 million) in 2024. It also holds a wallet worth at least £736,206 ($1 million) in Ethereum.

The reconstruction of early Trump coin trades showed that some traders, including foreign traders, made big $TRUMP meme coin purchases when the President formally announced the token launch on social media. Analysis revealed a 12-hour gap between creating the $TRUMP meme coin contract address and the official launch, and several new wallets emerged during that time.

Millions of tokens were purchased using these wallets within minutes of launch before these holders dumped a majority of their holdings in days, raking in massive profits.

For instance, a crypto wallet with a unique ID beginning with 6QSc2Cx purchased more than 5.9 million tokens at £0.15 ($0.20) apiece and cashed out with a two-day profit of over £88 million ($119.53 million).

Furthermore, nearly 31 early large traders generated over £540 million ($733.49 million) in profits in the early days of the $TRUMP coin launch. Chainalysis found that nearly 700,000 crypto wallets cashed out early for profits close to a whopping £5.33 billion ($7.23 billion).

New York state regulators warned investors about these offerings, stating that 'creators or their associates artificially inflate the price of the coins and then sell their own coins rapidly at an inflated price, reaping substantial profits while causing the price to crash.'

The regulators described these patterns as 'pump-and-dump schemes,' which can leave late buyers with big losses.

