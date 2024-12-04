UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, was fatally shot in the chest outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan this morning, which could reportedly be a targeted attack, reported CNBC, citing a person with knowledge of the development. Thompson was on his way to attend UnitedHealth Group Inc's (NYSE: UNH.N) Investor Conference at the hotel.

The source shared that the suspect was described as a white male in black attire and a grey backpack using a firearm with a silencer. Thompson led UnitedHealth Group's insurance unit, the United States' largest private health insurer. Investigators told CNN that the suspect had already been waiting in the vicinity for a while before Thompson's arrival.

NYPD Confirms Death Of A 50-Year-Old Male

The New York Police Department's (NYPD) deputy commissioner's office confirmed that a 50-year-old male was fatally shot near 1335 6th Avenue in the Midtown North Precinct at approximately 6:46 a.m. ET. He was unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest and was immediately rushed to the nearby Mount Sinai West Hospital before succumbing to the injuries.

The NYPD added that no arrests have been made yet, and the investigation is in full swing. UnitedHealth Group has an almost $563 billion (£442.88 billion) market capitalisation, while UnitedHealthcare recorded over $281 billion (£221.05 billion) in 2023 revenue last year, accounting for more than 66% of the Group's total annual revenues.

Incident Takes Place A Day After Group Updates 2025 Business Outlook

Upon receiving the news, UnitedHealth Group cancelled its investor day event in Manhattan, which was scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET today. Yesterday, on December 3, UnitedHealth Group updated its 2025 business outlook to project net earnings of up to $28.65 (£22.54) per share and operational cashflows of up to $33 billion (£25.95 billion) from revenue between $450 billion (£353.99 billion) and $455 billion (£357.92 billion).

"I'm afraid that we – some of you may know we're dealing with very serious medical situation with one of our team members," UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty said today, according to a transcript obtained by CNBC. "And as a result, I'm afraid we're going to have to bring to a close the event today, which I'm sure you'll understand."

Thompson's Death Comes Amid UNH's Ongoing Antitrust Lawsuit Over Amedisys Takeover

Last month, the US Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit to block UNH's $3.3 billion takeover of Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), citing that the acquisition could negatively affect market competition for home-based health and hospice services.

The lawsuit, filed in Maryland federal court, claimed that the merger could result in elevated prices in home health care in 23 states where Amedisys is a leading competitor to UnitedHealth's LHC Group. UNH purchased LHC Group last year and was integrated into its Optum Health segment.

Thompson Worked at UnitedHealthcare For Two Decades

Thompson's official company bio shows that he had served UnitedHealthcare in various roles since 2004 before being appointed CEO in April 2021. According to his LinkedIn profile, he had previously worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers for over six years as an audit and transaction advisory services manager. Thompson was a resident of Maple Grove, Minnesota, and graduated from the University of Iowa. Wallmine analysed Thompson's SEC 4 filings to estimate that he had a net worth of around $43 million as of February 16.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted on X.com: "This is horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota. Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian's family and the UnitedHealthcare team."