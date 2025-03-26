XRP prices climbed to £1.91 ($2.46) per token early Wednesday on investor optimism after Ripple Labs said it would settle a long-standing civil lawsuit with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ripple agreed to withdraw its cross-appeal against the SEC to conclude its case with the agency. The company's chief legal officer, Stuart Alderoty, said in an X post that the SEC would keep £38.72 million ($50 million) of the original fine of £96.82 million ($125 million) imposed by US District Judge Analisa Torres in August and return the balance to Ripple. He added that the SEC will ask Judge Torres to lift the injunction she placed on the company.

While Ripple said there is no admission of wrongdoing, Alderoty added that a settlement requires approval by the SEC and the judge. The development is being viewed as significant progress for Ripple in ending a years-long lawsuit over the alleged sale of unregistered securities. However, Alderoty highlighted that the settlement is subject to a Commission vote, the drafting of final documents, and usual court processes.

"With the announcement by Stuart Alderoty, you better believe the paperwork has been drawn up already. Now we wait on a vote by SEC Commission (less than 30 days). Then we wait on filing by SEC to lift injunction, which will be unopposed by Ripple. Judge Torres will sign off on it (less than 30 days from motion filing). At most we are 60 days out from this being 100%, formally, legally, and spectacularly over," pro-crypto lawyer Fred Rispoli said in an X post.

Trump's Pro-Crypto Agenda Takes Shape

Ripple's decision comes a week after the SEC dropped its appeal of Torres' decision last year that the XRP crypto sold by Ripple on public exchanges didn't meet the definition of a security. The SEC did so without any conditions as the regulator eases oversight of the crypto industry under US President Donald Trump's directives.

The Ripple vs. SEC update follows the regulator's decision to end civil lawsuits against crypto exchanges, including Coinbase and Kraken. The SEC also hinted that it might resolve a civil fraud lawsuit against Chinese entrepreneur Justin Sun, who is an adviser to a Trump-supported cryptocurrency project. The President nominated Paul Atkins, a pro-crypto Washington lawyer, to chair the SEC. His US Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for tomorrow.

XRP Price Forecast for April

Polymarket priced in odds of 85% for approval of XRP-spot ETFs by December 2025.

As of now, the key factors driving XRP's price outlook include the SEC appeal withdrawal vote, the lifting of the court injunction, ETF prospects, and looming macroeconomic risks.

According to a recent TradingView post by Prophecy Trading, XRP prices are mimicking similar market conditions observed before its 2017 parabolic surge. The analyst indicated there's a good chance of XRP prices reaching an all-time high of £3.49 ($4.5) in April, as the evolving market structure and positive sentiment signal a major price breakout.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.