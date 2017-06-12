Bloodhound SSC (supersonic car), the world's first car designed to travel at 1,000mph, will run for the very first time at Cornwall Airport Newquay on 26 October this year, it has been announced.

The car, which was due to take on the current land speed world record of 763mph in October 2016, was delayed for a year due to a lack of funding. But since Geely, a Chinese automotive company, came on board in July 2016 the project has got back in track.

On 26 October, 20 years after the current record was set, the car is expected to travel at up to 200mph, allowing the team of engineers and army personnel who have built the car their first opportunity to see it move under its own power.

For the tests in Newquay the car will 'only' be powered by its jet engine, sourced from a Eurofighter Typhoon jet, but when gunning for the record - and eventually 1,000mph - this will be joined by a rocket with the power of 180 Formula One cars.

The Bloodhound project said in a statement: "Runway trials will mark the culmination of a month of tests to prove the car's steering, brakes, suspension, data systems, and so on, as well as the EJ200 jet engine, sourced from a Eurofighter Typhoon. Thousands of visitors are expected to come and see history being made as Bloodhound SSC is driven at speeds of up to 200mph on the 1.7mile (2.7km) long runway.

"Before it moves under its own power, Bloodhound SSC will first undergo several days of static 'tie-down' tests. The jet engine will be run up, with the car chained to the ground, so that the performance of car's bespoke air intake, fuel and electrical systems can be checked. All being well, dynamic testing will then follow on."

For the Newquay tests the car will be fitted with the wheels and rubber tyres of an English Electric Lightning fighter. But for the record-breaking runs in South African desert next year, it will use a set of custom-built, solid aluminium wheels with no tyres.

With a 550 horsepower Jaguar V8 acting as its fuel pump, Bloodhound's total power output is 135,000bhp. At top speed, Bloodhound will cover a mile in 3.6 seconds.

The Apollo moment for the 21st century

During a visit to the Bloodhound Technical Centre – in reality little more than a large workshop on an industrial estate in Bristol – in April 2015, driver Andy Green described Bloodhound to IBTimes UK as "the world's most sophisticated race car, which is part Formula One racer, part supersonic jet fighter, part next-generation space rocket...We're going to hit the same audience as the Apollo. This is going to be the Apollo moment for the 21st century."

Richard Noble, Project Director, said, "The runway trials at Cornwall Airport Newquay will be the biggest milestone in the history of the Project so far. They will provide important data on the performance of the Car and give us a first opportunity to rehearse the procedures we'll use when we go record breaking.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the trial runs in Newquay, and tickets can be purchased online now, starting from £60. The first 1,000 tickets will be reduced by £10.