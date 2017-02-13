Grigor Dimitrov won the Sofia Open in straight sets to claim his second title of 2017, despite a spirited comeback from David Goffin.

The Bulgarian quickly raced to a 5-0 lead in the second set, having won the first set 7-5, but was broken twice in succession by the Belgian number two seed. Dimitrov remained mentally stable and eventually won the ATP event on home soil 7-5, 6-4, extending his winning run over Goffin to 3-0.

The win in Sofia marks his second title in the calendar year, having won the Brisbane International in January and catching the eyes of many during his run to the semi-finals of the 2017 Australian Open.

Following his victory, Dimitrov spoke of his pride in playing in front of his home fans.

"This is my most prestigious title for sure, winning it at home is a tremendous success for me," he said as quoted on ATP. "I will treasure this title for the rest of my life, it's something amazing for me."

"The crowd has been absolutely magnificent throughout. I'm more than thankful for their support."

The world number 13 heaped praise for Goffin as well.

"David is an extremely good player," he added. "I just had to focus and just be there in each point and each game. He's one of the toughest competitors out there."

"I was 5-1 up and 40-0 up (2nd set) and I still couldn't close it out. The way he played at the end was incredible. I'm going to have a lot of battles with this guy in the future."

Dimitrov now focuses towards his next goal: "I have great ambitions. I want to reach the ATP Finals in London," he explained.

Meanwhile, German teenager Alexander Zverev defeated Richard Gasquet 7-6, 6-3 at the Open Sud in Montpellier, France. The title is the 19-year-old's second of his career, following his first win in September 2016 at the St Petersburg Open.