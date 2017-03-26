A 30-year old man has become the 12th man to be arrested by the Metropolitan Police in connection with the Westminster terror attack in London on Wednesday (22 March), in which four victims were killed.

The man is being held on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, the BBC reports.

Khalid Masood, 52 killed three people - Aysha Frade, Kurt Cochran and Leslie Rhodes - when he drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday. He then alighted from the car and fatally stabbed police officer PC Keith Palmer.

The attacker was shot by another armed police officer and died from his injuries.