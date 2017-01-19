With fans making decisions, the 43rd People's Choice Awards took place on Wednesday (18 January) to recognise the best work in film, television and music. Held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the evening was hosted by Joel McHale who began with a skit with his cast-mates from The Great Indoors.

"I'm the people's choice, and when have the people ever been wrong," he told his co-stars while bringing to mind the recent presidential election.

Ellen DeGeneres made history with the most number of People's Choice wins ever, bagging the awards for favourite animated movie voice, favourite day-time TV host and favourite comedic collaboration.

Priyanka Chopra won her second award, this year for favourite TV drama actress, while Blake Lively took home the favourite movie drama actress honour. In the music category, the evening's performers Fifth Harmony were selected as favourite group, Justin Timberlake was named favourite male performer and his song Can't Stop This Feeling was awarded favourite song of the year.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Favourite Movie

Winner: Finding Dory

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool

Suicide Squad

Zootopia

Favourite Movie Actor

Winner: Ryan Reynolds

Kevin Hart

Robert Downey Jr.

Tom Hanks

Will Smith

Favourite Movie Actress

Winner: Jennifer Lawrence

Anna Kendrick

Margot Robbie

Melissa McCarthy

Scarlett Johansson

Favourite Action Movie

Winner: Deadpool

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice

Captain America: Civil War

Suicide Squad

X-Men: Apocalypse

Favourite Action Movie Actor

Winner: Robert Downey Jr.

Chris Evans

Liam Hemsworth

Ryan Reynolds

Will Smith

Favourite Action Movie Actress

Winner: Margot Robbie

Jennifer Lawrence

Scarlett Johansson

Shailene Woodley

Zoe Saldana

Favourite Animated Movie Voice

Winner: Ellen DeGeneres in Finding Dory

Bill Murray in The Jungle Book

Ginnifer Goodwin in Zootopia

Jason Bateman in Zootopia

Kevin Hart in The Secret Life of Pets

Favourite Comedic Movie

Winner: Bad Moms

Central Intelligence

Ghostbusters

How to Be Single

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Favourite Comedic Movie Actor

Winner: Kevin Hart

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Ryan Gosling

Zac Efron

Favourite Comedic Movie Actress

Winner: Melissa McCarthy

Anna Kendrick

Kristen Bell

Kristen Wiig

Rebel Wilson

Favourite Dramatic Movie

Winner: Me Before You

Deepwater Horizon

Miracles From Heaven

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Sully

Favourite Dramatic Movie Actor

Winner: Tom Hanks

Ben Affleck

Chris Pine

George Clooney

Mark Wahlberg

Favourite Dramatic Movie Actress

Winner: Blake Lively

Amy Adams

Emily Blunt

Julia Roberts

Meryl Streep

Favourite Family Movie

Winner: Finding Dory

Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Jungle Book

The Secret Life of Pets

Zootopia

Favourite Thriller Movie

Winner: The Girl on the Train

The Conjuring 2

Nerve

The Purge: Election Year

The Shallows

Favourite Movie Icon

Winner: Johnny Depp

Denzel Washington

Samuel L. Jackson

Tom Cruise

Tom Hanks

TV

Favourite TV Show

Winner: Outlander

The Big Bang Theory

Grey's Anatomy

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Favourite Network TV Comedy

Winner: The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

New Girl

Favourite Comedic TV Actor

Winner: Jim Parsons

Andy Samberg

Anthony Anderson

Matthew Perry

Tim Allen

Favourite Comedic TV Actress

Winner: Sofia Vergara

Anna Faris

Gina Rodriguez

Kaley Cuoco

Zooey Deschanel

Favourite Network TV Drama

Winner: Grey's Anatomy

Chicago Fire

Empire

How to Get Away with Murder

Quantico

Favourite Dramatic TV Actor

Winner: Justin Chambers

Jesse Williams

Scott Foley

Taylor Kinney

Terrence Howard

Favourite Dramatic TV Actress

Winner: Priyanka Chopra

Ellen Pompeo

Kerry Washington

Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

Favourite Cable TV Comedy

Winner: Baby Daddy

Atlanta

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Younger

Favourite Cable TV Drama

Winner: Bates Motel

The Americans

Mr. Robot

Pretty Little Liars

Queen Sugar

Favourite Cable TV Actor

Winner: Freddie Highmore

Adam Devine

Kevin Hart

Rami Malek

Zach Galifianakis

Favourite Cable TV Actress

Winner: Vera Farmiga

Ashley Benson

Hilary Duff

Keri Russell

Lucy Hale

Favourite TV Crime Drama

Winner: Criminal Minds

The Blacklist

Law & Order: SVU

Lucifer

NCIS

Favourite TV Crime Drama Actor

Winner: Mark Harmon

Chris O'Donnell

Donnie Wahlberg

LL Cool J

Tom Selleck

Favourite TV Crime Drama Actress

Winner: Jennifer Lopez

Lucy Liu

Mariska Hargitay

Pauley Perrette

Sophia Bush

Favourite Premium Drama Series

Winner: Orange is the New Black

Homeland

House of Cards

Narcos

Power

Favourite Premium Comedy Series

Winner: Fuller House

The Mindy Project

Shameless

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Favourite Premium Series Actor

Winner: Dwayne Johnson

Aziz Ansari

Joshua Jackson

Kevin Spacey

Nick Jonas

Favourite Premium Series Actress

Winner: Sarah Jessica Parker

Claire Danes

Jane Fonda

Julia Louis Dreyfus

Taylor Schilling

Favourite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Winner: Supernatural

Arrow

The Flash

Once Upon a Time

The Vampire Diaries

Favourite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Winner: The Walking Dead

American Horror Story

Orphan Black

Shadowhunters

Teen Wolf

Favourite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series

Winner: Outlander

Game of Thrones

Marvel's Luke Cage

Stranger Things

Westworld

Favourite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series Actor

Winner: Sam Heughan

Andrew Lincoln

Ian Somerhalder

Jensen Ackles

Tyler Posey

Favourite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series Actress

Winner: Caitriona Balfe

Emilia Clarke

Jennifer Morrison

Lauren Cohan

Millie Bobby Brown

Favourite Competition TV Show

Winner: The Voice

America's Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Dancing with the Stars

Masterchef

Favourite Daytime TV Host

Winner: Ellen DeGeneres

Dr. Phil

Kelly Ripa

Rachael Ray

Steve Harvey

Favourite Daytime TV Hosting Team

Winner: Good Morning America

The Chew

The Talk

Today

The View

Favourite Late Night Talk Show Host

Winner: Jimmy Fallon

Conan O'Brien

James Corden

Jimmy Kimmel

Stephen Colbert

Favourite Animated TV Show

Winner: The Simpsons

American Dad!

Bob's Burgers

Family Guy

South Park

Favourite Actor In A New Series

Winner: Matt LeBlanc

Damon Wayans

Kevin James

Kiefer Sutherland

Milo Ventimiglia

Favourite Actress In A New TV Series

Winner: Kristen Bell

Jordana Brewster

Mandy Moore

Minnie Driver

Piper Perabo

Favourite New TV Comedy

Winner: Man with a Plan

American Housewife

The Good Place

The Great Indoors

Kevin Can Wait

Son of Zorn

Speechless

Favourite New TV Drama

Winner: This Is Us

Bull

Conviction

Designated Survivor

The Exorcist

Frequency

Lethal Weapon

MacGyver

No Tomorrow

Notorious

Pitch

Pure Genius

Timeless

MUSIC

Favourite Male Artist

Winner: Justin Timberlake

Blake Shelton

Drake

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist

Winner: Britney Spears

Adele

Ariana Grande

Beyonce

Rihanna

Favourite Group

Winner: Fifth Harmony

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Panic! at the Disco

Twenty One Pilots

Favourite Breakout Artist

Winner: Niall Horan

Alessia Cara

The Chainsmokers

DNCE

Zayn

Favourite Male Country Artist

Winner: Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Tim McGraw

Favourite Female Country Artist

Winner: Carrie Underwood

Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Favourite Country Group

Winner: Little Big Town

The Band Perry

Florida Georgia Line

Lonestar

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Pop Artist

Winner: Britney Spears

Adele

Ariana Grande

Justin Timberlake

Sia

Favourite Hip-Hop Artist

Winner: G-Eazy

DJ Khaled

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Wiz Khalifa

Favourite R&B Artist

Winner: Rihanna

Beyoncé

Drake

Usher

The Weeknd

Favourite Album

Winner: If I'm Honest / Blake Shelton

Anti / Rihanna

Dangerous Woman / Ariana Grande

Lemonade / Beyoncé

Views / Drake

Favourite Song

Winner: Can't Stop the Feeling / Justin Timberlake

No / Meghan Trainor

One Dance / Drake feat. Kyla and Wizkid

Pillowtalk / Zayn

Work / Rihanna feat. Drake

DIGITAL

Favourite Social Media Celebrity

Winner: Britney Spears

Kim Kardashian

Lady Gaga

Shakira

Stephen Amell

Favourite Social Media Star

Winner: Cameron Dallas

Baby Ariel

Jacob Sartorius

Liza Koshy

Nash Grier

Favourite Youtube Star

Winner: Lilly Singh

Miranda Sings

PewDiePie

Shane Dawson

Tyler Oakley

Favourite Comedic Collaboration

Winner: Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears' Mall Mischief

Conan O'Brien's Ride Along with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart

James Corden's Carpool Karaoke with Adele

Lip Sync Battle with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum

Saturday Night Live with Alec Baldwin and Kate McKennon

Favourite Humanitarian

Winner: Tyler Perry