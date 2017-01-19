With fans making decisions, the 43rd People's Choice Awards took place on Wednesday (18 January) to recognise the best work in film, television and music. Held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the evening was hosted by Joel McHale who began with a skit with his cast-mates from The Great Indoors.
"I'm the people's choice, and when have the people ever been wrong," he told his co-stars while bringing to mind the recent presidential election.
Ellen DeGeneres made history with the most number of People's Choice wins ever, bagging the awards for favourite animated movie voice, favourite day-time TV host and favourite comedic collaboration.
Priyanka Chopra won her second award, this year for favourite TV drama actress, while Blake Lively took home the favourite movie drama actress honour. In the music category, the evening's performers Fifth Harmony were selected as favourite group, Justin Timberlake was named favourite male performer and his song Can't Stop This Feeling was awarded favourite song of the year.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Favourite Movie
Winner: Finding Dory
Captain America: Civil War
Deadpool
Suicide Squad
Zootopia
Favourite Movie Actor
Winner: Ryan Reynolds
Kevin Hart
Robert Downey Jr.
Tom Hanks
Will Smith
Favourite Movie Actress
Winner: Jennifer Lawrence
Anna Kendrick
Margot Robbie
Melissa McCarthy
Scarlett Johansson
Favourite Action Movie
Winner: Deadpool
Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice
Captain America: Civil War
Suicide Squad
X-Men: Apocalypse
Favourite Action Movie Actor
Winner: Robert Downey Jr.
Chris Evans
Liam Hemsworth
Ryan Reynolds
Will Smith
Favourite Action Movie Actress
Winner: Margot Robbie
Jennifer Lawrence
Scarlett Johansson
Shailene Woodley
Zoe Saldana
Favourite Animated Movie Voice
Winner: Ellen DeGeneres in Finding Dory
Bill Murray in The Jungle Book
Ginnifer Goodwin in Zootopia
Jason Bateman in Zootopia
Kevin Hart in The Secret Life of Pets
Favourite Comedic Movie
Winner: Bad Moms
Central Intelligence
Ghostbusters
How to Be Single
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Favourite Comedic Movie Actor
Winner: Kevin Hart
Chris Hemsworth
Dwayne Johnson
Ryan Gosling
Zac Efron
Favourite Comedic Movie Actress
Winner: Melissa McCarthy
Anna Kendrick
Kristen Bell
Kristen Wiig
Rebel Wilson
Favourite Dramatic Movie
Winner: Me Before You
Deepwater Horizon
Miracles From Heaven
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Sully
Favourite Dramatic Movie Actor
Winner: Tom Hanks
Ben Affleck
Chris Pine
George Clooney
Mark Wahlberg
Favourite Dramatic Movie Actress
Winner: Blake Lively
Amy Adams
Emily Blunt
Julia Roberts
Meryl Streep
Favourite Family Movie
Winner: Finding Dory
Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Jungle Book
The Secret Life of Pets
Zootopia
Favourite Thriller Movie
Winner: The Girl on the Train
The Conjuring 2
Nerve
The Purge: Election Year
The Shallows
Favourite Movie Icon
Winner: Johnny Depp
Denzel Washington
Samuel L. Jackson
Tom Cruise
Tom Hanks
TV
Favourite TV Show
Winner: Outlander
The Big Bang Theory
Grey's Anatomy
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Favourite Network TV Comedy
Winner: The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
New Girl
Favourite Comedic TV Actor
Winner: Jim Parsons
Andy Samberg
Anthony Anderson
Matthew Perry
Tim Allen
Favourite Comedic TV Actress
Winner: Sofia Vergara
Anna Faris
Gina Rodriguez
Kaley Cuoco
Zooey Deschanel
Favourite Network TV Drama
Winner: Grey's Anatomy
Chicago Fire
Empire
How to Get Away with Murder
Quantico
Favourite Dramatic TV Actor
Winner: Justin Chambers
Jesse Williams
Scott Foley
Taylor Kinney
Terrence Howard
Favourite Dramatic TV Actress
Winner: Priyanka Chopra
Ellen Pompeo
Kerry Washington
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
Favourite Cable TV Comedy
Winner: Baby Daddy
Atlanta
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Real Husbands of Hollywood
Younger
Favourite Cable TV Drama
Winner: Bates Motel
The Americans
Mr. Robot
Pretty Little Liars
Queen Sugar
Favourite Cable TV Actor
Winner: Freddie Highmore
Adam Devine
Kevin Hart
Rami Malek
Zach Galifianakis
Favourite Cable TV Actress
Winner: Vera Farmiga
Ashley Benson
Hilary Duff
Keri Russell
Lucy Hale
Favourite TV Crime Drama
Winner: Criminal Minds
The Blacklist
Law & Order: SVU
Lucifer
NCIS
Favourite TV Crime Drama Actor
Winner: Mark Harmon
Chris O'Donnell
Donnie Wahlberg
LL Cool J
Tom Selleck
Favourite TV Crime Drama Actress
Winner: Jennifer Lopez
Lucy Liu
Mariska Hargitay
Pauley Perrette
Sophia Bush
Favourite Premium Drama Series
Winner: Orange is the New Black
Homeland
House of Cards
Narcos
Power
Favourite Premium Comedy Series
Winner: Fuller House
The Mindy Project
Shameless
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Favourite Premium Series Actor
Winner: Dwayne Johnson
Aziz Ansari
Joshua Jackson
Kevin Spacey
Nick Jonas
Favourite Premium Series Actress
Winner: Sarah Jessica Parker
Claire Danes
Jane Fonda
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Taylor Schilling
Favourite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Winner: Supernatural
Arrow
The Flash
Once Upon a Time
The Vampire Diaries
Favourite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Winner: The Walking Dead
American Horror Story
Orphan Black
Shadowhunters
Teen Wolf
Favourite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series
Winner: Outlander
Game of Thrones
Marvel's Luke Cage
Stranger Things
Westworld
Favourite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series Actor
Winner: Sam Heughan
Andrew Lincoln
Ian Somerhalder
Jensen Ackles
Tyler Posey
Favourite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series Actress
Winner: Caitriona Balfe
Emilia Clarke
Jennifer Morrison
Lauren Cohan
Millie Bobby Brown
Favourite Competition TV Show
Winner: The Voice
America's Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing with the Stars
Masterchef
Favourite Daytime TV Host
Winner: Ellen DeGeneres
Dr. Phil
Kelly Ripa
Rachael Ray
Steve Harvey
Favourite Daytime TV Hosting Team
Winner: Good Morning America
The Chew
The Talk
Today
The View
Favourite Late Night Talk Show Host
Winner: Jimmy Fallon
Conan O'Brien
James Corden
Jimmy Kimmel
Stephen Colbert
Favourite Animated TV Show
Winner: The Simpsons
American Dad!
Bob's Burgers
Family Guy
South Park
Favourite Actor In A New Series
Winner: Matt LeBlanc
Damon Wayans
Kevin James
Kiefer Sutherland
Milo Ventimiglia
Favourite Actress In A New TV Series
Winner: Kristen Bell
Jordana Brewster
Mandy Moore
Minnie Driver
Piper Perabo
Favourite New TV Comedy
Winner: Man with a Plan
American Housewife
The Good Place
The Great Indoors
Kevin Can Wait
Son of Zorn
Speechless
Favourite New TV Drama
Winner: This Is Us
Bull
Conviction
Designated Survivor
The Exorcist
Frequency
Lethal Weapon
MacGyver
No Tomorrow
Notorious
Pitch
Pure Genius
Timeless
MUSIC
Favourite Male Artist
Winner: Justin Timberlake
Blake Shelton
Drake
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Artist
Winner: Britney Spears
Adele
Ariana Grande
Beyonce
Rihanna
Favourite Group
Winner: Fifth Harmony
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Panic! at the Disco
Twenty One Pilots
Favourite Breakout Artist
Winner: Niall Horan
Alessia Cara
The Chainsmokers
DNCE
Zayn
Favourite Male Country Artist
Winner: Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Tim McGraw
Favourite Female Country Artist
Winner: Carrie Underwood
Dolly Parton
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Favourite Country Group
Winner: Little Big Town
The Band Perry
Florida Georgia Line
Lonestar
Zac Brown Band
Favourite Pop Artist
Winner: Britney Spears
Adele
Ariana Grande
Justin Timberlake
Sia
Favourite Hip-Hop Artist
Winner: G-Eazy
DJ Khaled
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Wiz Khalifa
Favourite R&B Artist
Winner: Rihanna
Beyoncé
Drake
Usher
The Weeknd
Favourite Album
Winner: If I'm Honest / Blake Shelton
Anti / Rihanna
Dangerous Woman / Ariana Grande
Lemonade / Beyoncé
Views / Drake
Favourite Song
Winner: Can't Stop the Feeling / Justin Timberlake
No / Meghan Trainor
One Dance / Drake feat. Kyla and Wizkid
Pillowtalk / Zayn
Work / Rihanna feat. Drake
DIGITAL
Favourite Social Media Celebrity
Winner: Britney Spears
Kim Kardashian
Lady Gaga
Shakira
Stephen Amell
Favourite Social Media Star
Winner: Cameron Dallas
Baby Ariel
Jacob Sartorius
Liza Koshy
Nash Grier
Favourite Youtube Star
Winner: Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
PewDiePie
Shane Dawson
Tyler Oakley
Favourite Comedic Collaboration
Winner: Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears' Mall Mischief
Conan O'Brien's Ride Along with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart
James Corden's Carpool Karaoke with Adele
Lip Sync Battle with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum
Saturday Night Live with Alec Baldwin and Kate McKennon
Favourite Humanitarian
Winner: Tyler Perry