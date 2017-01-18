The Grammys 2017 line-up has gotten even more star-studded with Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Keith Urban and Metallica announced as performers. The Late Late Show host James Corden will do the honours of hosting the annual awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on 12 February.

It could be a triumphant night for Underwood, 33, who has received a best country solo performance nomination for her single Church Bells. Iconic metal band Metallica are also hoping to walk away winners with their best rock song nod for Hardwired. Urban, has also earned two nominations with his 10th LP Ripcord landing best country album nod and Blue Ain't Your Colour scoring best country solo performance.

Promising an epic performance on music's biggest night, Metallica told fans: "First, it was a total honour to be nominated, but now this?!!? We're beyond excited that we have been invited to perform on the 59th annual Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday, February 12, 2017."

They added: "It's been three years since we were lucky enough to participate in the awards show when we last performed with world-renowned Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang and we're thrilled to be asked back. We have something very unique and special planned for this celebratory night."

Sharing their anticipating for the performances, one fan tweeted: "They're announcing the performers for the Grammys and so far John Legend is performing and I'm so happy," while another impressed viewer said: "The Recording Academy is pulling out the big guns."

The line-up announcement comes after the Grammys producer, Ken Ehrlich, hinted that powerhouses Beyonce and Adele will grace the stage. Ehrlich told Billboard: "Very few people say no to the ­Grammys. Over all of the years I've been ­doing the show, there have been [only] three or four acts who've actually said 'no'," adding: "I can tell you that Adele and Beyonce are not two of them. We have every anticipation that both of them will be with us in February."

Beyonce leads the nominations list in nine categories, including record and song of the year for Formation and album of the year for Lemonade. The Velvet Underground and Nina Simone are set to be honoured with the Grammy Special Merit Award.