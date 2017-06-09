It was the result few expected from the snap general election, bar a handful of wonks and pollsters.

The Conservative leader Theresa May called the election while riding high in the polls and thought she would dramatically increase her House of Commons majority at the expense of Jeremy Corbyn's Labour, bolstering her position in Brexit negotiations.

Over the course of the election campaign, Labour and Corbyn's poll ratings improved dramatically after increasingly assured media performances by the party leader and a well-received manifesto that appeared to offer something for everyone.

At the same time, May and the Conservative party saw their huge poll lead slowly erode as she dodged interviews and debates and had a disastrous manifesto launch, symbolised by the calamitous "dementia tax" U-turn.

Then a shock exit poll as voting closed on 8 June showed the country was on course for a hung parliament as the Conservatives lost seats. While there were still doubts even after the exit poll had dropped, over the course of the night, Labour made gains and the Tories lost seats.

In Scotland, the Scottish National Party (SNP) also made big losses with the Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats benefitting from the pro-independence party's collapse.

As the drama unfolded into the early hours of the morning, and, as dawn broke, Britain set itself up for a political crisis, IBTimes UK updated its election map with all the results, which we've turned into a time lapse video.

At the time of writing, there are still three of the 650 House of Commons seats to declare. But the results are: Conservatives, 316; Labour, 261; SNP, 35; Lib Dems, 12; DUP, 10; other parties, 13.