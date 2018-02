At this year's 23rd Winter Olympic games in PyeongChang, South Korea, contestants from 92 countries are competing for gold in a range of sports including figure skating, snowboarding and alpine skiing. Beginning on February 9 and ending in two days, the world has also observed some of the most excruciating and exhilarating tumbles among the incredible displays of sporting ability.

IBTimes UK looked at some of the worst wipeouts over the last few weeks.