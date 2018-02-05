Abel Sanchez has warned Canelo Alvarez that he must actually attempt to knock out Gennady Golovkin if he hopes to deliver on his promise of a finish.

Canelo (49-1-2) and Golovkin (37-0-1) finally met in a middleweight title showdown in September of last year in Las Vegas. In what was a boxing match for the ages as the fight went the distance, the event was marred by the judges' scorecards.

While "GGG" and many in the boxing world felt he had done enough to retain his titles, judge Adelaide Byrd scored a controversial 118-110 for Canelo which ultimately contributed to a split-decision draw and a barrage of criticism for the female judge.

Canelo has had a history of controversial decisions going his way in the past, though, the Mexican fighter did issue a warning before their initial meeting that the fight could end in a knockout.

However, during the bout, the 27-year-old was notably moving around a lot and not coming forward and fighting "like a Mexican" as he was later criticised by both boxing fans and Golovkin.

With the rematch being official for 5 May, Canelo has once again claimed the fight will end in a knockout victory for himself but Golovkin's coach Sanchez believes he is just talking again.

"Canelo is saying the same things he said before the first fight," Sanchez said to RingTV.com via BoxingNews24. "He chose to run and not try to knock out Triple-G. He is talking brave again."

"It could be a different action fight if he is a man of his word and does what he says. In order to KO Triple-G, you have to try and do it. It's going to take more than pity-pat punches and running to accomplish that against the best fighter in the world!"

Golovkin is still unbeaten in his boxing career and like Canelo, is yet to suffer from a knockdown.