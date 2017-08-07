AC Milan have refused to rule out a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is currently a free agent after he was released by Manchester United following the expiry of his contract earlier in the summer.

Jose Mourinho was keen to retain him for at least another season, but a severe knee injury in the latter stages of last season which ruled him out indefinitely put paid to his chances of getting a new deal. But the Portuguese manager has not given up hope of signing him once he returns to full fitness.

The striker has been given the full extent of United's Carrington training complex to continue his rehabilitation and Mourinho has hinted on more than one occasion that Ibrahimovic could be re-signed. He helped the Old Trafford to three trophies – the Community Shield, the EFL Cup and the Europa League - in his first season in England scoring 28 goals across all competitions and is favourite to re-sign with the Red Devils on another short-term deal.

However, being a free agent, the former Sweden international has attracted interest from a number of clubs around Europe and the United States. Major League Soccer (MLS) side LA Galaxy side are keen to take him to America, but Ibrahimovic is keen to remain in Europe and his former side AC Milan are said to be keen to take him back to the San Siro.

The Italian club's sporting director Massimo Mirabelli has refused to rule out a move saying 'never say never' but they will be aware that Ibrahimovic despite being a free agent will come at a price in terms of wages and other performance related bonuses. The 35-year-old striker earned a basic wage of £367,640-per-week ($485,910 per week) at Old Trafford and was also entitled to a goal bonus worth £2.86m ($3.78m), taking his full fee paid by the Red Devils to £19.11m ($25.26m), according to Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football.

"Ibrahimovic? In life, never say never. Maybe an old acquaintance of ours could come back," Mirabelli said, as quoted by the Sun.

"I don't want to hint at Ibra, that's not the case. We have our feet on the ground. We'll evaluate the things that we have to do after August 15," he added.

Milan have brought 10 players either on loan or on a permanent deal this summer. Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci leading the way along with Andre Silva, Franc Kessie, Andrea Conti, Lucas Biglia, Hakan Calhanoglu and Ricardo Rodriguez among others.