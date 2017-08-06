Arsenal have left forward Alexis Sanchez out of the side to face Chelsea in the Community Shield at Wembley amid speculation the Chile international wants to leave the FA Cup holders. The 28-year-old, who only returned to training this week, has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal and has been heavily linked with leaving The Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have however handed a debut to summer signing Alexandre Lacazette, while fellow new addition Sead Kolasinac is on the bench. Mohamed Elneny starts in midfield, but there are is no place for Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey of Jack Wilshere. Olivier Giroud is named on the bench.

Chelsea have as expected left out Diego Costa after manager Antonio Conte made him surplus to requirements. The Spaniard was the Blues' top scorer last term - and scored in the FA Cup final against Arsenal in May - as they won the Premier League title but he will leave, with AC Milan or Atletico Madrid his most likely destinations.

Alvaro Morata, the summer signing from Real Madrid, in the on the bench alongside fellow new addition Antonio Rudiger. Tiemoue Bakayoko, who has arrived from Ligue 1 champions Monaco misses out as he continues to recover from knee surgery while Eden Hazard is also out after an ankle problem. The attack is led by Michy Batshuayi, who scored the goal which clinched the title at West Bromwich Albion.

"It was a pity to lose the FA Cup final against Arsenal after a really great season for us," said Conte. "Now there is another game. We know very well Arsenal are a strong team. We are expecting a difficult game and we want to start the season with a win. I think the friendlies have ended for us. This is an official game and the first trophy of the season. It's an important game, for sure."

Arsenal and Chelsea have already dueled once this summer, with Conte's side prevailing 3-0 in a pre-season friendly in Beijing. Goals from Willian and a double for Michy Batshuayi delivery victory, avenging defeat in the FA Cup final when Aaron Ramsey's goal helped Arsene Wenger's side claim the trophy for a record 13th time.