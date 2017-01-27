Adam Lallana is unlikely to be risked by Jurgen Klopp during Liverpool's FA Cup fourth round match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (28 January).

The England midfielder featured for the full 90 minutes of the EFL Cup semi-final second-leg defeat to Southampton at Anfield earlier this week, but required treatment during the latter period after sustaining a gash to his thigh.

"A real injury problem... Adam Lallana got a cut, maybe you saw it. I'm not sure we should now try, if the stitches are really good enough or whatever. But not more," Klopp told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

While Lallana is doubtful for Wolves, Nathaniel Clyne could be in contention to face the Championship outfit.

The right-back sustained a rib/abdominal problem during the first-leg loss at Southampton earlier this month and was later ruled out of both the 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United and the return fixture against his former club despite having returned to play the entirety of a shock home defeat by Swansea City. The 18-year-old academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold has deputised well in his absence.

"We have to see how Clyney is," the manager added. "It would be great for us if he could play – we rested him in the last game. Hopefully he can be part [of the match] tomorrow, we have to see."

Liverpool have no other fresh fitness concerns ahead of the weekend and Klopp revealed that there was nothing new to report concerning either Marko Grujic's hamstring problem or the ongoing recovery of long-term absentee Danny Ings following a second severe knee injury suffered in October.

"[There is] nothing new about Marko Grujic, nothing about Ingsy. We should be quite a good squad."

The German has typically made wholesale changes to his usual starting XI in cup competitions since arriving on Merseyside and made 10 alterations for a third round FA Cup draw against Plymouth Argyle while naming the youngest lineup in club history at an average of 21 years and 296 days.

Klopp, mindful of a hectic upcoming fixture list that featured four matches in just 11 days, also fielded four teenagers in the narrow replay win at Home Park. However, it appears that he will resist the urge to tinker too drastically this weekend.

"It's not final who we can line up tomorrow, because we had a few knocks after the game and have to wait a little bit. But we'll have enough and a very good team for tomorrow. We will not make 10 changes or something. A few changes we have to make."