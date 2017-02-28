Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has given Tottenham Hotspur faint hope of luring him away from Parc des Princes.

The France international's role in the PSG first-team has grown under Unai Emery this season and was integral to the club's superb 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League, effortlessly shielding his defence and nullifying the Catalans' attack.

The 21-year-old has been linked with moves to both north London clubs over the years, having requested to leave the club in January 2015. According to the Daily Mirror, Mauricio Pochettino could revive that interest in an ambitious move to bring the midfielder to White Hart Lane. While his Rabiot's comments will encourage the Premier League side, the Frenchman suggests a move to Real Madrid would be his preferred choice.

"If there are offers from big clubs, that obviously demands that they are considered," Rabiot said. "Clubs like Real Madrid, they are great clubs but, truly, the most important thing is the present and I am concentrating on what I am doing right now, that is the best thing to do."

Rabiot's current contract is set to expire in 2019. While he has been offered a new deal to keep him in the French capital, he remains undecided on his long-term future.

Before graduating from PSG's academy, Rabiot spent some time in Manchester City's youth ranks and has made no secret a return to England one day is a real option for him. He told Telefoot last September: "I really liked my time in England and the life there, even outside of football.

"I told myself that I will return one day. I have always had the desire to play in England, it is in me. The Premier League – that is football."