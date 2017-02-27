Tottenham and Arsenal have been given encouragement in the chase for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who will consider offers from other clubs. The 21-year-old's deal in the French capital expires in two years, and he has revealed he is in "no rush" to discuss a new contract with Unai Emery's outfit.

Former Sevilla boss Emery has an embarrassment of midfield riches available to him at the Parc des Princes, but has still utilised Rabiot's talents regularly this season. The Frenchman has made 27 appearances in all competitions and impressed the footballing world during his side's recent 4-0 Champions League win over Barcelona –but he name-checked Spanish giants Real Madrid when discussing his current situation.

"I am under contract until 2019 and I do not think that I am in a rush," Rabiot told The Mirror. "If there are offers from big clubs, that obviously demands that they are considered.

"Clubs like Real Madrid, they are great clubs but, truly, the most important thing is the present and I am concentrating on what I am doing right now, that is the best thing to do."

Tottenham have long admired Rabiot and attempted to bring him to White Hart Lane on loan a couple of seasons ago. Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino already has one of the best central midfield pairings in the Premier League in the form of Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele, with young Harry Winks waiting in the wings.

Tottenham's strength in depth has proved to be a hindrance in recent seasons, though, so a move for Rabiot – who fits the profile of player that Pochettino likes to work with – is not beyond the realms of possibility.

Arsenal are also interested in Rabiot and Get French Football News claims the Gunners sent scout Gilles Grimandi to PSG's 0-0 draw against Toulouse last week. Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the France international's contract situation and are also running the rule over Toulouse's young goalkeeper Alban Lafont, who managed to keep Edinson Cavani et al at bay under the watchful eye of Grimandi at the Parc Des Princes on 19 February.