An activist group from Afghanistan has penned a letter to US President Barack Obama requesting him to refuse an asylum application by Afghanistan's first female fixed wing pilot Niloofar Rahmani and deport her back to her home country.

In the letter they write: "The findings of the White Assembly's Research Team show that Ms. Nelofar Rahmani, the Fixed-wing Air Force aviator of Afghanistan, who filled an asylum application for the United States of America, is not facing any forms of threats, while she enjoys a safe atmosphere with some extraordinary security masseurs (sic)."

The group of activists known as 'The White Assembly', comprise of educated youths, lawmakers, university professors, civil society activists, human rights activists and analysts from across the country. The group "is requesting the government of the United States of America and all other respective organizations to reject her asylum application and deport her back to Afghanistan in the soonest possible, because the Afghan government has invested and spent millions of dollars on her education and capacity building. On the other hand, she is one of the main and vital cadres for Afghanistan, and we severely need her for our country."

It further reads: "We believe that accepting and granting asylum to such individuals, who hold vital position and have important responsibilities, not only has bad impact to our country, but also encourages other citizens to seek asylum through illegal ways and/or seek asylum while their send to official visits by Afghan government to the United States of America and other developed countries."

According to Khaama.com, the south Asian country has been reeling in shock over Rahmani's announcement last week that she applied for asylum in United States of America.

In an interview to New York Times on Friday, she revealed that she applied for asylum in the summer of this year. She said, "Things are not changing" for the better in Afghanistan. Things are getting worse and worse."

Rahmani, the 25-year-old pilot, has been training at airbases in Arkansas and Florida for over a year. She was scheduled to return to her home country in early December, but cited safety concerns before her departure. Rahmani said on 22 December that she has applied for a political asylum in the US.