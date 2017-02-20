Lucas Perez is unhappy with a lack of regular first-team football at Arsenal, yet suggestions that he wants out of the club "at all costs" appear to be wide of the mark.

The out-of-favour forward has started just eight matches across all competitions since the Gunners triggered his £17.1m ($21.3m) release clause at Deportivo La Coruna in August 2016, with injury problems contributing to such a disappointing lack of impact.

The versatile Perez has been struggling with an ankle issue of late and also missed last week's painfully predictable Champions League last-16 first-leg loss to Bayern Munich due to a hamstring complaint that had prevented him from training.

Reports suggesting that the 28-year-old was looking to bid a premature farewell to the Emirates Stadium intensified greatly before Monday night's (20 February) FA Cup fifth-round trip to non-league Sutton United, when Perez's agent was quoted as saying by Italian website Calciomercato that his unsettled client was not happy at Arsenal and wants to leave "at all costs".

Reports from Italy relayed by talkSPORT suggest that AC Milan are hoping that an offer worth approximately £17m could be enough to sign the Spaniard. Representative Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle has since denied the comments attributed to him and insists that he has had no contact with the Rossoneri.

"Lucas has a contract with Arsenal. We haven't spoken to AC Milan," he told Goal. "It's logical that someone is unhappy if they do not play - that's why he's a professional."

Providing he has sufficiently recovered from that aforementioned injury, Perez will hope to play some part for Arsenal as they look to avoid falling victim to the biggest FA Cup upset of all time on an artificial surface amid humble surroundings at Sutton's 5,013-capacity Borough Sports Ground at Gander Green Lane.

Despite limited opportunities, he has scored six goals so far this term, plus one for Deportivo, including a hat-trick in December's 4-1 win at Basel that helped Arsene Wenger's side finish top of their Champions League group for the first time since 2012.

The former Rayo Vallecano, Karpaty Lviv and PAOK striker also netted a brace in an EFL Cup third-round defeat of Championship outfit Nottingham Forest and produced an exquisite volley to help Arsenal fight back from a 3-0 deficit to draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League last month.