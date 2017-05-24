Live Close Ajax vs Manchester United Ajax and Manchester United set to lock horns for Europa League glory in Stockholm.

United's season hinges on tonight's result, with Champions League qualification on the line.

Ajax boast a smorgasbord of vibrant, young talent and will certainly be no pushover at the Friends Arena.

A tribute will be paid to the victims and those affected by the Manchester terror attack before the game commences.

Ajax: Onana; Veltman, De Ligt, Sánchez, Riedewald; Klaassen (c), Schöne, Ziyech; Traoré, Dolberg, Younes.

Manchester United: Romero, Valencia (c), Smalling, Blind, Darmian, Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford.

Now 19:31 Both sides have finished their pre-match warm-ups and have retreated to the dressing room. Kick-off is just 15 minutes away. The sound of 'Glory Man United' rings around the Friends Arena.

2 min 19:29 A reminder that there will be a minute's silence to remember the victims and those affected by the terrorist attack in Manchester. Players will also wear black armbands, while UEFA have reduced their opening ceremony as a mark of respect.

A reminder of tonight's all-important team news: Manchester United: Sergio Remero, Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind, Matte Darmian, Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Substitutes: David De Gea, Phil Jones, Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Michael Carrick, Timothy Fosu-Mensah. Ajax: Andre Onana, Joel Veltman, Davinson Sanchez, Matthijs De Ligt, Jairo Riedewald, Davy Klaassen, Lasse Schone, Hakim Ziyech, Bertrand Traore, Kasper Dolberg, Amin Younes. Substitutes: Diederik Boer, Kenny Tete, Heiko Westermann, Frenkie De Jong, Donny Van De Beek, Justin Kluivert, David Neres.

11 min 19:20 Mourinho has revealed why he chose Smalling to start against Ajax. "It was a choice between Smalling and Jones - I was pushed to choose Chris because he has 1 week in advance of Jones in terms of form. "From a professional point of view, I think we are ready. We've come here to do our job as best as we can."

27 min 19:04 Manchester United legend and Champions League winner Dwight Yorke had has his say on the match in Stockholm, and believes his former side need to secure victory in order to avoid disaster. "United have gone three seasons now without winning the league and for a club of Manchester United's standards that is just not acceptable at all and considering the money they have spent this season to not end up in the Champions League will be absolutely disastrous," Yorke said. "It's as important as the '99 final but for different reasons. We were creating history, to do something at the club nobody had been able to do. But in terms of laying down the foundations moving forward for this club that has not done anything meaningful in the Champions League for three seasons and to see the likes of Liverpool and Spurs in the Champions League and not Manchester United would be absolutely disastrous." Read more from Yorke here.

37 min 18:54 In the build-up to today's match, IB Times UK caught up with Sander Zeldenrijk, chief editor of news paper Ajax Life, to grill on everything to do with the Dutch powerhouse. Here is a snippet of what he said: Pride is the best word to describe this feeling," Zeldenrijk said. "Not only for reaching the final but also the way they achieved it in the famous philosophy. Of course it's not the Champions League like in 1995, but the first step has been made. Now it's up to the club and board to maintain this level and not make it an incidental success." Read all about it here.

41 min 18:50 The Ajax wonderkids pictured absorbing the atmosphere created by their fervent fans.

42 min 18:48 More of the Ajax supporters. Their players have gone on a customary pre-match walk around the pitch. If they did not know what is expected of them, they surely do now.

49 min 18:42 Mourinho has kept his word by starting Sergio Romero ahead of David de Gea, while Chris Smalling, Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini are all notable selections for one reason or another. Mata has enjoyed a productive season, Fellaini and Smalling less so. Will the restored trio help United to Europa League glory this evening?

59 min 18:31 Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera thinks Jose Mourinho's men will need the help of injured veterans Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ashley Young as they bid for Europa League glory against Ajax. Despite their absence on the pitch, Herrera, recently named as Manchester United's player of the year, thinks the injured pair will still be able to contribute positively to their side in Sweden and stressed that any potential success will come as a result of the efforts of the team, not an individual. "Of course 11 players will be on the pitch but everyone is ready to help and push for their team-mates," Herrera said. "So, if we win it, it will be for everyone. Everyone has been part of this. Zlatan and Ash (Young) have very good experience. We need everyone. "When you want to win a European trophy and you want to make a good season, it is not only on the pitch, you need help from the outside. Zlatan is here to help, Ash is also here to help. We are a team who is together. Everyone is important." Read more from Herrera here.

1 hr 18:27 Despite the recent goings on in their home city, Manchester United supporters can still crack a smile. Will they be grinning from ear to ear come full-time?