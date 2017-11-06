Alberto Moreno turned down several offers to leave Liverpool during the summer because the Spain international was convinced that he could convince Jurgen Klopp that he deserved a new chance to resurrect his career at Anfield.

The 25-year-old left-back only started two Premier League games during the last campaign after falling behind the versatile James Milner in the pecking order.

His days at Liverpool appeared to be numbered after earlier in Klopp signed Andrew Robertson from Hull City to bolster the position further ahead of the new season.

IBTimes UK revealed at the time that Marco Silva tried to take advantage of the situation to lure him to Watford while Newcastle United, Napoli, Sevilla and Monaco also made enquiries over his availability.

The former Sevilla defender however refused to concede that his Liverpool dream was over and decided to continue at Anfield with the hope of turning around the situation.

"It's true there were a lot offers at the end of the season but my intention was always to stay at Liverpool," Moreno told IBTimes UK after the Spaniard helped Liverpool to secure a 4-1 win at West Ham on Saturday (4 November).

"Klopp was very honest. He couldn't promise me anything and told me that they were going to sign a new left-back [Robertson]. But I wanted to play for Liverpool. It's a great club and I could see myself playing here.

"Staying here meant that I had to work hard and that's what I have done. My family never let me down, they encouraged me to keep going and I have managed to turn around the situation around. Now I have to take the most of the opportunity."

Moreno's decision has paid off with the Spaniard having won a place in Klopp's starting line-ups during the opening part of the new season.

His impressive form was also rewarded by Spain last week after national team manager Julen Lopetegui named him in his squad for the upcoming internationals against Costa Rica and Russia ahead of Arsenal's Nacho Monreal.

Suitors may return in the upcoming transfer window with his current contract at Liverpool set to expire in at the end of next season. Napoli, for instance, are again on the hunt for a new left-back after Faozhi Ghoulam suffered a ACL injury during the recent Champions League game against Manchester City.

Moreno, however, is only focused in the present in order to make it sure that his current good form continue during the whole season.

"Honestly, right now I do not think about anything, not about signing a new deal not about moving somewhere else," the Liverpool defender added. "I only think about playing, keep doing what I am doing and whatever has to come in the future will come. I only think about the day to day and the game to game. Nothing else."

Pressed what has changed from last season, Moreno said: "I think you have to ask Klopp that question."

"Last season was bad. There was a moment in which my mind said: 'Alberto, whatever you do will be useless'. But it t is always said that new year [it's time for] a new life so I started the new season with that mentality. In the pre-season, following Robertson's arrival, I looked myself strong, with a lot of confidence. I was good in the training session, doing the right things and the boss was observant to correct my mistakes,"

"But the reality is that I am the same player than last season. It is true that I am more attentive to the defensive aspects but I am the same player. The most important thing for a defender is to defend. Then I can think in attacking. Thank God, offensively I am good so I have to focus on the defence. If you are a defender you have to defence and, when there is chance, you also can go up an attack."

Moreno's rebirth came just in time to save his Liverpool career. However, he has seen the likes of Iago Aspas, Suso and Luis Alberto leave Merseyside club in search of new opportunities to resurrect their careers.

Their respective moves to Celta Vigo, AC Milan and Lazio have pair dividends. Aspas has become a regular player for Lopetegui in the national team while Suso and Luis Alberto could have an opportunity to make their international debuts over the next fortnight after having also been included in the squad alongside Moreno.

"In the world of football one day you are down and the following day you are up. You never know. The best thing to do is living the day to day, keep working and keep improving. We are young players and we have to keep growing. Our work is paying off. They did not count for Liverpool and now they are doing incredible with their teams and have been called to the Spanish national team," Moreno said.

"It's funny. On Thursday I was paying PlayStation with Luis Alberto because were still have a good relationship and he said to me: mate, will we play together again? And look. Only a day after the national team called us both."