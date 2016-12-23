Actor Alec Baldwin has joked he would like to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

The Saturday Night Live regular, whose impression of Trump has been slammed by the Republican himself, tweeted the offer, as it emerged many acts have reportedly declined requests to perform at the inauguration.

"I wanna perform at the inauguration. I wanna sing Highway to Hell," Baldwin tweeted on 23 December, sharing a video of the ACDC hit.

Despite Trump allegedly not being able to secure any big acts to play on 20 January, the president-elect has denied this is the case and is attempting to focus on the people who do want to be at the inauguration.

After news broke that many artists were not keen to play, Trump tweeted: "The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!"

Trump has not yet responded to Baldwin's jokey offer to perform at the inauguration, but has previously hit out at the actor and SNL over Baldwin's Trump impression.

The Republican tweeted on 4 December: "Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad."

His tweet was not well-received by the social media site, with one user accusing the president-elect of having a temper tantrum over the show, while others questioned how much Trump would use Twitter to get into unnecessary arguments once he became president – an issue that was raised again recently when Trump used the social media site to tweet about China stealing a US Navy drone.