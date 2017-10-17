Jurgen Klopp has hinted Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may be in line to start for Liverpool in their Champions League clash against NK Maribor.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, sealed his £40m move to Anfield from Arsenal on the final day of the transfer window having rejected the chance to join champions Chelsea. The England international has made eight appearances across all competitions during an underwhelming introduction to life on Merseyside with his only start to date coming in the Carabao Cup clash with Leicester City – a 2-0 defeat that brought an early end to that cup campaign.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's involvement from the bench was one of three changes made by Klopp as his side pushed for a winner against Manchester United on Sunday with the former Southampton starlet providing the brightest cameo in an otherwise dour stalemate between the two rivals.

That performance could now earn him a start away in Slovenia on Tuesday (17 October).

"I really loved the performance [against United] when he came on. He needed a little bit of time and my most positive thing was that finally he has arrived," Klopp said in a press conference.

"I don't know about the line-up today. He is in my mind – if it is about a start, you will see tomorrow."

Klopp has also confirmed that Loris Karius is set to return in goal for Tuesday's clash with Simon Mignolet to drop to the bench; a call Klopp has made in each of their two Champions League group stage matches so far this campaign.

The Liverpool boss has no fresh injury concerns and was able to include the same 18 he selected for Saturday's draw with Manchester United in his 21-man travelling squad on Monday, with Danny Ward, Marko Grujic and Andy Robertson also making the trip.

Liverpool have collected just two points from their opening two group matches after being held to draws at home to Sevilla and away to Spartak Moscow.