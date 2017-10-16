West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis says Jonny Evans will remain at The Hawthorns for the foreseeable future after confirming the Baggies rejected bids from Arsenal, Manchester City and Leicester City for the much-admired centre-back in the summer.

Evans, has become a mainstay of the Baggies' backline since joining from Manchester United nearly three years ago, and his form for the Midlands outfit has earned the interest of a number of clubs.

Arsenal are believed to have held a interest in the £30m-rated Northern Ireland international for some time, while Manchester City threw their hat into the ring during the summer but ultimately failed to prise the former United star away from West Brom's grasp. Leicester were also in the market for a new centre-back and had targeted Evans, but in the end Craig Shakespeare's men signed Harry Maguire and Aleksandar Dragovic.

Speaking ahead of West Brom's clash with Leicester, Pulis touched upon the bids made by Arsenal, City and Leicester for his prized asset and, while he admits the speculation did affect Evans, he does not expect to lose the 29-year-old anytime soon.

"Jonny has two years left and I don't think anything's going to happen with Jonny for a while. If they're talking, they're talking. I haven't got a problem with Jonny," Pulis was quoted as saying by Football365.

"There was a bid they (Leicester) put in and it was left to the club, as it was with Arsenal and Manchester City. We get on with it. Would Jonny have gone to Leicester? I don't know, you'd have to speak to Jonny. Would the club have accepted it? Obviously not so there's nothing else to talk about.

"The window affects players, it affected him and [Nacer] Chadli. It's something they've decided to bring forward so it'll only affect them a little bit less. He's fine, Jonny's fine."

Evans, like many Premier League stars whose futures were uncertain, did not play for West Brom until after the transfer deadline had passed but is expected to line up for the Baggies against his known admirers Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday night (16 October).