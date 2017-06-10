Alexis Sanchez has revealed that the Arsenal youngster he expects to go places is Alex Iwobi, who has shown potential to really make a place for himself in the Gunners squad. After making his debut in the 2015/16 season, Iwobi was a regular feature last season, scoring four goals and five assists in the 38 appearances he was afforded in the recently-concluded campaign.

However, Iwobi fell out of favour in the second half of the season, especially when the Gunners moved to a back three, with Sanchez taking over in the left hand side, while Mesut Ozil was given a free role in the middle of the park. The 21-year-old is already a regular starter for Nigeria and is expected to play a greater part in the Gunners campaign next season, once he gets used to the new system.

"I really like Alex," Alexis told Arsenal's official website. "He's a player that can play up front, in the centre, he's good at one on ones. If he has a winning mentality and keeps pushing forward I think he can do very well. I really like him."

Sanchez has only a year left in his current contract and there is talk of him leaving the north London club this season, with a host of European clubs interested in his signature. Should he decide to part ways, he will be a massive loss for the north London club, with the Chilean scoring 30 goals in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, manager Arsene wenger has confirmed that he will be promoting few youth players to the first team this season, as they have shown enough potential to deserve a run-out against the big boys. Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are the chosen ones following a series of commendable performances for various youth teams.

Nelson was a key member of the Arsenal U-23 side that finished fourth in Premier League 2. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder, who can also play on the wings, contributed 12 goals and six assists in 27 appearances in various youth level competitions. Meanwhile Maitland-Niles has already been a part of the senior team and made 12 appearances in various competitions for the north London club.