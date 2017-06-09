Arsenal have little chance of selling full-back Kieran Gibbs for their asking price of £15m ($19.1m) and must reduce their expectations in order to offload the England international this summer. Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Stoke City and Watford are all interested in acquiring the 27-year-old, but a major re-evaluation is required for a deal to be finalised.

The Evening Standard understand that the quartet are unwilling to match the Gunners' asking price, particularly with Gibbs about to enter the final 12 months of his contract and available for free next year, but remain keen on the signing.

The former Norwich City loanee made just eight Premier League starts last season and after being left out of the recent England squad to face Scotland and France, Gibbs is concerned he could miss out on selection for the 2018 World Cup if he does not play more next term.

Southampton's Ryan Bertrand and Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United were called up by manager Gareth Southgate, while injured pair Danny Rose and Luke Shaw are also ahead of Gibbs in the pecking order.

While Newcastle, Stoke and Watford have concerns over the fee being demanded by Arsenal, newly-promoted Brighton are unable to afford Gibbs' £60,000-a-week wages. The left-back has ruled out dropping down to the Championship, yet his financial demands may have to be scaled back.

Newcastle and Brighton, both of whom were promoted automatically to the Premier League in 2016-17, have already begun building for next season. Rafael Benitez celebrated signing a new deal at St James' Park and being backed by owner Mike Ashley in the transfer market by securing the permanent signing of Ghana winger Christian Atsu after he spent last term on loan in the north east.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is also on Newcastle's radar after manager Antonio Conte agreed to allow the 19-year-old to spend another campaign away from Stamford Bridge. The England Under-21 international netted 26 goals last season at Bristol City and has been tipped to lead the Blues' attack in the near future.

The Seagulls meanwhile have also been busy preparing for their first season back in the top flight for 34 years, signing Pascal Gross from FC Ingolstadt 04. Chris Hughton is hopeful of improving his squad further during the summer but the club have indicated they will use the riches from being in England's top league as an opportunity to balance the books.