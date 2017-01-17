Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez has provided the strongest indication yet that his future may remain in north London after insisting he is "really happy and comfortable" at The Emirates Stadium. The Chile international has just 18 months remaining on his current deal but is yet to agree an extension.

The Sun understands both Sanchez and Germany international Mesut Ozil are demanding wages of £290,000-a-week, to equal the remuneration of the world's most expensive player Paul Pogba of Manchester United. The Gunners insist both players will not be sold before their respective deals expire in 2018, but there is concern over the uncertainty.

Ozil has indicated that his future could be influenced by Arsene Wenger continued stay beyond the end of his own deal, which runs out at the end of the season. Sanchez had otherwise remained tight-lipped over his desire to stay at Arsenal, but has now broken his silence to hint that he could yet remain in north London.

"I definitely feel like an important player, and my team-mates let me know every day," he told Arsenal's YouTube channel. "I try to prove that I am an important player every day and game after game. I believe we have the players and the quality to win many things. I feel really happy and comfortable at the club. I want to give the fans a new title. We always get our fans' support in the thick and thin, which is great. We must win the Premier League or Champions League for them."

Amid speculation over his future, Sanchez has twice shown his dissatisfaction with life at Arsenal in each of the club's last two Premier League games. The 28-year-old was notably frustrated at full-time in the 3-3 draw with Bournemouth, where Wenger's side came from three goals down to grab a draw in stoppage time at the Vitality Stadium.

He also displayed some petulance after being substituted with 11 minutes left in Arsenal's 4-0 win over Swansea city, a game during which the ex-Barcelona forward netted his 14th Premier League goal of the season to draw level with Chelsea's Diego Costa. Sanchez reacted angrily when he was replaced by Danny Welbeck kicking his gloves in frustration as he sat on the bench.